Theatre Review: “The Wolves” Will Charm You

Maya Sasaki-George ’28

Arts & Entertainment Editor

From Oct. 23-25, 2025, the Austin Arts Center’s Garmany Hall transformed into the synthetic-turfed warmup area of a girls’ indoor club soccer team in the theater and dance department’s production of “The Wolves.” The play, written by Sarah Delappe and directed by Lecturer Kristen Moriarty, follows a team’s conversations before their games each week, revealing the complexities and nuances of teenage reality as the girls struggle to find their place on the team, in the world and with their own identity. This dialogue-driven ensemble play was an in-depth look at a broad range of experiences of teenage girlhood, basking in the awkward discomfort of adolescence while simultaneously providing opportunities for connection, community and personal growth. Moments of humor followed close on the heels of ones of poignancy and vice versa, creating an engaging rhythm that kept the audience on its toes. Although still in a workshop stage, with actors relying on scripts to keep them on track, “The Wolves” was a compelling, endearing and powerful play which allowed many students to shine.

Since the set and staging were on the more minimal side, the show’s appeal was derived from its cast, dialogue and deft depiction of social dynamics. Two of the strongest voices that emerged from the cast were that of Ava Foley ’26 and Fariba Nazanin Shah ’28. The former played #7, the team’s foul-mouthed yet inexplicably sympathetic troublemaker, and the latter #13, an immature but loveable comic-relief character who brought mirth and levity to even the darkest of moments. Other standout performances came from Abigail Gomes ’28 as #2, a sweetly naïve girl trying to bring the team together, and Kenna Harrison ’26 as #14 and her mother, Soccer Mom. Harrison’s monologue as Soccer Mom was easily one of the most impressive in the play: it was bittersweet, weighty and emotionally resonant. The actors played off one another well, breaking into countless side conversations and weaving together different threads of dialogue in an organic depiction of a sprawling team warmup. Besides the somewhat bizarre choice to cast a presumably cisgender male in the role of #25, a character beginning to explore her lesbian identity, the show’s casting was excellent and allowed actors to play to their strengths.

At the same time, since there were so many characters and topics trying to be addressed, a few storylines felt underdeveloped and ideally would’ve been explored more fully. For example, characters like #00 (Jade Mellitz ’26), #14 (Kenna Harrison) and #11 (Mari Mendoza ’26) were not always given enough time to fully demonstrate their dimensions or play out their storylines. While the most complex and interesting characters seemed to be Foley’s #7 and #46 (Lily Mellitz ’26) and the dynamic between them a central facet of the plot, the show could’ve benefitted from a little more time spent on developing the other characters and making them three-dimensional. The aforementioned “workshop stage” of the production was also somewhat evident in the stretches and exercises performed by the characters in their warmups, which were not always very dynamic or intuitive. Overall, “The Wolves” was a charming, fast-moving and poignant story that kept the audience entertained for every second of its 90-minute runtime.