Attempted Insurrection Before Inauguration

Alex Gervais ’28

Executive Politics Appreciator

On the afternoon of Oct. 6, mere days before the inauguration ceremony of Trinity’s new president Daniel Lugo, a band of crazed “Berger-Sweeneyists” stormed the president’s office, attempting to overturn the vote that certifies Lugo as Trinity’s newest president. The violent attempted insurrection of the peaceful transfer of power from Berger-Sweeney to Lugo came after the outgoing president rallied her supporters on the Main Quad early that morning.

“We have hundreds of people here and I want them to be recognized by our campus’s fake news media, the Tripod,” Berger-Sweeney said. She claimed that the Board of Trustees “rigged [her] retirement. They rigged it like they’ve never rigged a retirement before. Our college has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that’s what this is all about. We will stop the steal … We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a college anymore” she said. Her supporters responded back in kind, chanting “Eleven more years!”

Berger-Sweeney’s supporters laid siege to the president’s office as campus security attempted to block the insurrectionists from entering the building. While no protestors were able to enter the office, some made it into the outer offices; one insurrectionist, adorned in a crudely-made Bantam mask, even went as far to prop his feet up on Chief of Staff Jason Rojas’s desk. Berger-Sweeney was not present during the insurrection itself, but issued a video statement later that night telling her loyal supporters to “stand back and stand by.”

President Lugo was forceful in his condemnation of the day’s events, saying in a statement: “Our College is under an unprecedented threat. I demand that President Emerita Berger-Sweeney step up and name these acts the truly heinous attacks that they were.” However, it is unclear at this time whether the insurrectionists will face repercussions for their actions. There have been internal discussions into purging Berger-Sweeney loyalists from Trinity’s “deep academia,” but they appear to be unserious at the moment.