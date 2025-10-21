Letter to the Editor: In Response to “Student Government Declares War on Smoking”

Dear Tripod editor,

I am writing with extreme concern after reading the Sept. 30, 2025 article “Student Government Declares War on Smoking After Groundhog Incident.” I have always thought your paper to be one based in truth and journalistic integrity. I would like to start by saying that not only have we not declared a war on smoking on this campus: we support smoking on this campus. As an international student from Spain, what some may call the smoking capital of the world, this spreading of misinformation deeply concerns me. I believe that an attack on smoking is a direct attack on international culture.

Although I know there is concern about Jeff the Groundhog’s smoking addiction, he has been placed in rehab. However, let me be clear that he made the decision of his own free will, after some deep reflection while smoking numerous packs of Marlboro Gold. If one decides to quit smoking they must first be taught about the negative consequences that may arise from quitting, be that a loss in social status, bored hands, an identity crisis or, in extreme cases, jogging. Once the student has decided to accept the risks that come from not smoking cigarettes we will reluctantly help them overcome the addiction.

I am expecting an immediate retraction of the article as well as an apology to all international students, philosophy majors and any other students that believe smoking to be the cornerstone of critical thought for any emotional turmoil this may have caused. I would like to reiterate that SGA is not looking to ban smoking on this campus; we believe it a right for our international students and an attack on the culture that the article was ever written. Please ensure that the Tripod goes back to writing real news pieces and not rumors that were spread over BudLights at 3 a.m. in the frat basements.

We at the Trinity College Student Government Association have only ever aimed to foster and expand students’ minds as well as their lung capacity for smoke, and while we whole heartedly encourage them to quit if the need arises, the pedagogy that which we hold remains the same. We remain steadfast in defending intellectual inquiry and the right to chainsmoke outside the library at 2 a.m..

With smoke in my lungs and freedom in my heart,

Yours,

Manuela Rodés ‘26

Student Body President