2023-2024 Season Recap of Trinity Men’s Basketball

Ashley McDermott ’26

Sports Editor

Starting back in November of 2023, the Trinity Men’s Basketball team has dominated the

Division III league. They opened their season with a win at Regis, scoring 71-56. Setting the

tone for the rest of the season, the Bantams accumulated 1875 points over the course of 24

games. They’ve totaled up 681 FGs out of 1505 attempts. There have been 391 assists, 252

turnovers and 113 blocks, overall equating to a successful season. When they traveled to

Chicopee, Massachusetts to play at Elms College, they amassed 95 points, the most points

they’ve earned in a single game this season. The Bantams experienced one loss this season, at

fellow NESCAC Williams College, losing by only one point, 54-55. The boys played in a nail-biting game, just to come back the following day at Middlebury college, winning with 56-41.

Most recently, they beat Tufts’ men’s team 82-66, closing out their regular season. In the first

half, the Bantams scored 41 points, then scored another 41 points in the second half.

Forward/Center #32 Ben Callahan-Gold scored 19 points, forward #04 Dana Smith amassed 11

rebounds and #03 Henry Vetter helped with 9 assists, all to bring their team to victory.



Some player highlights include senior captain #32, Ben Callahan-Gold, amassed 404 thus

far, followed by sophomore #03 Henry Vetter with 334 points. Vetter was also named NESCAC

Men’s Basketball Player of the week in recognition of starting the season off with scoring 19

points at Regis, and 17 points against University of Hartford. The sophomore reclaimed this title

in early January as he averaged 17.0 points per game during the 2023 Trinity Holiday

Invitational. Some other accolades the Men’s team has collected included Head Coach James

Cosgrove reaching win #200 over the course of the Trinity Holiday Invitational, in a game

against Bridgewater State. #32 Callahan-Gold received the NESCAC Player of the Week

Honors, after collecting 25 points and six rebounds in a game against Worcester State. The team

as a whole has moved through the Top 25 Poll on D3Hoops.com. Starting at #18 the week of

Nov. 26, 2023. Throughout the season, they jumped up to #10, #8, then #6, matching their record

high since reaching #6 in 2004. They continued up the rankings, sitting firmly at #4, until

dropping back to #9 following their first loss of the season against Williams College. The

Bantams have since picked up their victory streak against Middlebury College, Bates College,

and Tufts University. The team will play in the 2024 NESCAC Men’s Basketball Championship

quarterfinals. Out of the top eight remaining NESCAC Men’s basketball teams, Trinity is seated

at #2. They will play against Wesleyan at the Ray Oosting Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2

p.m.