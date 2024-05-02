Live Updates: Trinity Students Begin Encampment, Demand Divestment on Main Quad

By Savannah Brooks ’26

Managing Editor

8:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 1, at 7 p.m., over 100 Trinity students gathered on the Gates Quad to advocate for Trinity’s divestment from and condemnation of Israel. Organized by Trinity’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, the protest follows a plethora of protests and encampments erupting at colleges all over the country.

The protest proceeded onto the Main Quad and repeated multiple chants in favor of Palestine’s liberation (“JBS open your eyes, please divest from Israel’s crimes!”). At 8 p.m., students, donning face masks and keffiyehs, began building an encampment in their “Liberated Zone,” a space that is “anti-apartheid,” “anti-imperialism” and “anti-war.” In a banner laid next to the encampment, the students laid out a list of demands: that Trinity divests from companies “investing in and profiting from the occupation of Palestine and genocide of Palestinians,” provide “full protection of students’ rights to free speech and protest,” publicly denounce the genocide in Palestine and be fully transparent regarding Trinity’s endowment, funds and investment.

While the “Liberated Zone” was built, other students began chalking the Long Walk. From above, Jarvis Hall residents yelled for the protestors to “stop vandalizing the sidewalks.” The chalk messages included calls to “divest and disclose,” as well as drawings of Palestinian flags. Faculty members and students brought pizza for the camping students around this time. Notably, three campus safety officers and Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina stood on the Long Walk watching the encampment.

As the encampment has been established, a group of students unaffiliated with the encampment has grown closer to the Fuller Arch. Verbal insults, expletives and loud music have been hurled from both this group of students and residents of Jarvis. One student, from his Jarvis window, yelled “F*** you guys… F*** Palestine!” Students in the encampment only laughed.

10 p.m.

Artwork displayed at the encampment.

In an interview with the Tripod, Mica Song ‘26, a protester, said that “Nothing is being done. We are tired. We want collective liberation.” Song mentioned that “It feels really, really good to do something about [the administration’s lack of response].”

This protest is the third major demonstration of the year to advocate for divestment from and condemnation of Israel, with the first happening at last fall’s Light the Long Walk event and the second being held shortly after fall break in response to a Palestinian Trinity student being shot in Vermont.

Song, who is Jewish, says that they “understand that Jews who are Zionist are Zionist because they are scared. I’m scared. It’s scary to be Jewish every day. But, I don’t understand how we as Jews can view another genocide happening and still think that we are the victim. We have a responsibility as survivors of genocide to call out genocide when it happens.”

8:45 a.m.

Over 20 students slept overnight in the encampment. According to reports from within the encampment, several members of the administration expressed support. Numerous male students attempted to disrupt the then-sleeping students around 3 a.m. by playing loud music via a speaker that was later confiscated by campus safety officers. The students also reportedly yelled expletives and insults such as “You guys are such f***ing losers.”

On the anonymous social media app Yik Yak, numerous students have used racial epithets to insult the students in the encampment, calling them “towel heads” and telling them to leave so they could study for finals. Supportive students have also responded on the app, asking their peers to consider their humanity and the people dying in Palestine.

This article is live and will be updated as the situation unfolds.