Why Aren’t Men Going to College Anymore?

Cornelia Ehlebracht ’25

Managing Editor

The decline in male college enrollment is a pressing issue across the United States, with recent statistics highlighting a significant gender gap in higher education. According to the American Institute for Boys and Men, as of 2024, men represent only 42% of bachelor’s degrees awarded, the lowest male share on record. Approximately equivalent to the 43% of bachelor’s degrees awarded to women in 1970, still two years before Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination based on sex in educational programs. There are gender gaps in enrollment and graduation across all major racial groups, but this trend is especially pronounced among Black and Hispanic men, who face even greater obstacles in pursuing higher education.

Black men account for just 26% of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a sharp decline from 38% in 1976. In a March 2025 article, The New York Times interviewed male college students at Howard University. Tamarus Darby Jr., a 20-year-old sophomore, shared insights into the struggles faced by his peers: “Many of my friends didn’t have parents or family who attended college, or they thought the costs were prohibitive… They were trying to find other avenues to make money and be successful, not thinking that college was the number one thing that was going to get you there.” The statistics are stark. Alarmingly, the number of non-Black students attending HBCUs now nearly matches that of Black men. The Harvard Magazine, in an April 2025 article, reports that many young men are instead opting for skilled trades in areas like heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where “there are clear pathways for growth” and quick returns on investments, over higher education programs.

The Pew Research Center indicates in a survey of U.S. adults in 2023, that only one in four U.S. adults considered a four-year college degree essential for securing a well-paying job in today’s economy. This perspective may be influenced by a cultural shift that devalues education. The rise of “flex” culture, where social media influencers showcase their wealth with posts filled with luxury goods, such as designer brands, cars and houses, redefines what success means for young Americans. For instance, at only 16 years old, while others his age are attending high school, Rakai, known as 2xraki on Twitch, lives in a million-dollar mansion spending his days streaming to a live audience of thousands. Under the mentorship of popular streamer Kai Cenat, Rakai engages in educational opportunities like learning you shouldn’t light fireworks indoors. (You may remember Kai Cenat from facing charges for inciting a riot in August 2023 after his live stream drew thousands of his loyal followers to New York City for a public PlayStation 5 giveaway, resulting in fights and city damage.) Despite himself making a lucrative career of social media at 23-years-old, Cenat admonishes Rakai’s flagrant joking dismissals of education, reflecting an already growing generation gap between pre- and post-COVID-19 views on the importance of education. Like many students post-COVID-19, Rakai opted for online classes, reflecting a broader trend of disengagement from formal education and a proliferation of alternative media.

Literacy rates add another layer of concern. As of 2024, The National Literacy Institute reports that 21% of U.S. adults are illiterate, with 54% possessing literacy skills below a sixth-grade level. Words like economy, majority, legislation, expression, hypothesis and geography can be found on sixth grade vocabulary lists. In George Orwell’s “1984,” the idea of rebellion is rendered “literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.” Just like a goldfish stuck in a fish bowl too small to grow, without knowledge of the words to express themselves, how can one ever dream of more?

This decline in educational engagement is exacerbated by rising anti-intellectualism and political rhetoric that undermines the value of education, such as recent attacks on the Department of Education. Many articles attribute the decline in male retention in schools to insufficient support for young boys and men and a lack of options within the educational system. However, I argue that this trend reflects a deeper societal issue: the devaluation of women and femininity, as education increasingly becomes associated with female pursuits. The male exodus from higher education mirrors historical patterns of white flight, the phenomenon where white residents move away from neighborhoods as populations of people of color move in. Leigh Rivers from The National Post argues, “tertiary education is increasingly becoming a matriarchal enterprise run by women for women, in pursuit of retribution for the academic patriarchy of the past and, ultimately, to their own suicidal detriment.” Rivers’ view oversimplifies the complexities of gender dynamics and overlooks the fact that women remain underrepresented in leadership positions despite the “matriarchal enterprise.” Efforts to promote gender equity are not about retribution, but about correcting historical imbalances, ultimately benefiting all students by fostering a more inclusive educational environment. Disparaging college education only further harms those who are already disadvantaged by lack of participation. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services describes that higher education is associated with a lower risk of premature death, as college graduates report better health compared to high school graduates and are less likely to experience conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety and depression.

In a world where Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a commencement address at Benedictine College said, “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you… Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” The backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives can be seen as an effort to reclaim a sector where women are outperforming men. While simultaneously halting reproductive rights, thus limiting female autonomy, this calls into question the motivations of lawmakers. In this context, rather than coddle male mediocrity, we need to teach men that femininity is not the enemy. When we devalue femininity, we harm not only women, but also men and all members of society by perpetuating a narrow understanding of success and identity that limits everyone’s aspirations and pursuit of happiness.

So, why aren’t men going to college anymore? The answer is quite simple: they don’t feel like they need to. The goal post is always moving, so ladies keep learning, keep achieving, keep growing and keep your goals as the priority because one thing they can never take away from you is your mind and the multitudes within.