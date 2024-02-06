Inquiring Reporter

November 6, 1934

Question—Do you favor an Anti-War mass meeting at Trinity on November 9?

William J. Angus, ‘35.

An Anti-War mass meeting at this time when we are reminded of the last war should go far toward making us more conscious of the horrors of war. Although I am not a pacifist in the strictest sense of the word, I do think that international accord can be achieved by demonstrating to the younger generation the utter folly of warfare.

John P. McGarvey, ’35.

Of course, I am opposed to war, but after having witnessed the pacifist meeting at Trinity last year I do not see how anyone could favor another such meeting this November 9. I refer to the attitude of the students on that occasion. The basis of Nationalism is opposed to Internationalism. With such a rise of national spirit as Germany, Italy, Japan, and Soviet Russia are experiencing today, it is quite futile for us in America to talk about pacifism. Imagine living in some European country where your next-door neighbor is arming to her full capacity. Are you going to let her do this without taking precautions for yourself? General Smedley D. Butler, the fighting Quaker, answered this in his customary forceful language by saying, “Hell, I’m a pacifist, but I always have a club behind my back.”

When the next war occurs, the venal press will blow its bugles and beat its drums as it has in the past, and again emotion, caused by propaganda, will supplant reason, which often reigns during peace.

In conclusion, I should like to refer you to an article by George Seldes, entitled, “The New Propaganda for War”, appearing in the current issue of Harper’s Magazine, in which the writer calls our attention to the fact that “the principal leaders of societies, attempting through sentimentalism and other submersive methods to dictate our domestic policy by opposing preparedness, are generally foreigners or foreign born working for the interests of other nations.”

John E. Geare, ’36.

Being of the opinion that armed conflict between nations is inevitable, my reaction to propaganda either for war or for peace has been one of indifference. But it does seem prob able that a determined effort to discourage war by undergraduates throughout the country would have a tremendous effect upon international relations in the future. As long as there is such a move under way in American colleges, I am anxious for an opportunity to alter an impartial attitude toward the Anti-War question to one of more positive conclusions. This opportunity, I believe, would be presented in the proposed meeting November 9.

W. Frazier Scott, ’36.

We cannot afford to be indifferent to this issue. I am certainly in favor of a mass meeting on November 9, where we can learn more about war and about ways to prevent it. Our interest and attendance alone will be a step in the right direction, after which we may realize a definite course of Anti-War action.

Milton L. Kobrosky, ’37.

In case of war, the students are among the first to be called upon for service. I think that Armistice Day is a time for everyone to voice his objection to war. Trinity College students, therefore, ought to join all the other colleges of the country in having a mass meeting November 9.

Wilson Haight, ’37.

I am strongly in favor of the suggested Anti-War meeting. War is one of the most vital problems, and we cannot neglect it. Enlightenment as to the fundamental nature of war, and advice in combating it, which might be advanced by speakers in a mass meeting, would be of great value to us.

James A. Morgan, ’38.

Armistice Day brings back to us memories of the last great war, in which thousands lost their lives. Another such war would probably mean the destruction of whole nations and millions of lives. In view of these facts I would favor an Anti-War mass meeting at Trinity on November 9.

John A. Wilson, ’38.

An Anti-War mass meeting at Trinity would, in my opinion, be advantageous. Although it is a fact that every intelligent person is opposed to war, the meeting would show doubtful ones that our generation is not deluded by any idea of war’s glamour. A firm stand, without any show of radicalism, by all college students would make a strong impression in the fight against war.