Back to School Songs to (Hopefully) Get Through the Semester

Linnea Mayo ’26

Arts & Entertainment Editor

As I sit outside the library to give the impression of being productive, I’m really just savoring the final days of warm weather on campus before the infamous New England fall creeps up on us all and makes getting out of bed in the morning that much harder. As a summer enthusiast, it’s hard to accept that this heat will soon come to an end. But the transition from summer to fall also means back to school. So, here’s a compiled playlist of some of my top back to school songs to get you ready for the semester and hopefully spark some motivation that I know we could all use.

Everything is Embarrassing – Sky Ferreira

This song encompasses so many feelings, and I fear I’ve added it to every playlist ever. Don’t ask how I know that this is the perfect song to blast on the quad through the $5 speaker you impulsively bought from the Dollar Tree. This song’s consistent backbeat throughout and the way it builds is beautiful, and even though I only recently discovered this song, it’s been out since 2012. The back vocals and production blend flawlessly to create an eccentric vibe throughout and makes the song come to life. Dare I say this song is perfect?

Escapades – August James

This song encapsulates that feeling of seeing your campus crush back on campus after the very treacherous distance of the summer because, let’s be real, campus crushes will get you through the semester. My favorite line of this song is, “You think you love me and you mean it/ I said, ‘God, that’s inconvenient’” for no reason other than the fact that I like how it sounds.

Realms – Sarah Kinsley

Sarah Kinsley, the woman that you are! She simply never misses. All of her music makes you feel alive and nostalgic in the best way possible, and her blend of classical instrumental and production brings her songs to life in a way I’ve never seen done before. Kinsley’s debut album “Escaper” released on Sept. 6 and has been on repeat since. The line, “In this other life we are dancing and singing for free / You look me in the eyes and say it, say that you want me” hits every time and encapsulates what I’d imagine feeling loved feels like.

Dog Days – Dehd

There is nothing like finding a song to blast when you walk around campus, and this song is exactly that. This song romanticizes the college experience quite perfectly and makes me excited for this semester, especially with lines like, “Headache, dog days, stolen glance sideways / Heartache, mistakes, giving yourself completely.”

Give Me Evil – Juliana Madrid

Thank you Spotify Discover Weekly for putting me onto this song. This has been one of those songs that after listening to it once has been on repeat ever since, and I’m trying not to wear out. Juliana Madrid’s third EP “Lifetime” is the last release before her upcoming album, which I highly recommend checking out.

The Cue – Sarah and the Sundays

If you need to spiral about your situationship, this may be the song for you. Sarah and the Sundays just released this song on Aug. 30, and it describes the bittersweet feeling of having to say goodbye to someone. With lyrics like, “I think I deserved a kinder goodbye. Guess I’m unworthy, at least in your eyes,” this song is the epitome of overthinking all the mistakes you made and how you missed all the signs that you were better off without them. And worst of all, knowing you will probably never get real closure.

I Wanna C U – Blood Orange

Yearning in the best way possible is the best way I could describe this banger of a song. It’s simply a beautiful song and hits the ears perfectly. This song is an especially delightful song to play as background noise when doing work, coming from someone who can’t focus on my work if a song has too many lyrics.

From Eden – Hozier

You might be wondering why I’ve included a Hozier song from an album that came out 10 years ago rather than his album from this year, and I don’t really have an answer other than this song makes me believe that maybe love is real. Hozier is known for his beautiful lyrics and the way he describes the familiarity of his past love in this song will easily make you spiral in nostalgia. Also, another great song for quading in the sun!