Welcome Back A Capella Concert at Trinity College Chapel

Bella Chirkis ’27

News Editor

This past Friday, Sept. 27th, Trinity College”s A cappella groups performed their Welcome Back Concert at the Chapel. Approximately 150 students attended the concert, sitting in pews and the front aisle, with low candle lighting and excitement all around. The four a capella groups sang 2-3 songs each, with their distinct variety of rhythm, choreography and dress. Students got to hear from all of the acapella groups. the Trinitones, The Trinity Pipes, The Dents and the Quirks.

The Trinitones kicked off the concert in their traditional all-black attire. The Trinitones, an all women’s group, coordinated their tunes with snapping, bending and moving up and down to the lyrics. There was a series of solo performances with the other girls vocalizing in the background, opening with “This Magic Moment” by the Drifters. The Trinitones sang their own personal theme song, incorporating their graduate classes into the lyrics and their group name.

The next group to perform was the Pipes, which was founded in 1938 and is the oldest a capella group in the country. When Trinity College became co-ed so did the Pipes, and each student was dressed in their own unique way, bringing an array of colors across the Chapel. The Pipes opened with “XO” by Beyonce and a duet, featuring Sadie Zeiner-Morrish `26 and Jayda Chanelle `26. With the other members vocalizing in the background. This song started soft and gradually got louder and more exciting, stirring up the fun for the audience. The Pipes ended their performance with a mashup between “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC and “Oops… I did it again” by Brittney spears. The mashup featured two soloists, Kayla Walsh ‘27 and Luca Paleologo `27.

The Accidentals, the only all-male group on campus, performed in their navy blue dress suits,. The Accidentals started with an upbeat song “Dance With Me Tonight” by Olly Murs, snapping and stirring responses from the audience. Soloists for this song were Allan Mukkuzhi `27 and David Stedt `25. There was a series of call and response singing between the Accidentals and the Trinitones, who were standing at the back of the Chapel, carrying the sound throughout the room. The Accidentals featured interactive clapping between the audience members and their songs, and multiple audience members were singing and dancing along. The Accidentals sang through all of their announcements, keeping the energy alive. For their last song, which was a “classic” song for The Accidentals, they sang “Good Old Acapella” by The Nylons with featured soloists Nick Cimillo ‘26 Hamim Mahdie `26 and Nick Keim `26.

Lastly, the Quirks performed. The Quirks are an all women’s a capella group who dressed in white tops with a pink accent, and opened with an incredibly moving rendition of “What Was I Made For?” By Billie Eilish. The solo artist for this song was Sydney Yu ‘25.. The Quirks switched their emotional music to their second song which included beatboxing, swaying hand motion choreography, and the incorporation of feet for beats during the song.

All a capella groups held open auditions for students that were interested after the concert in the Chapel, and there will be many more opportunities to see an A capella concert throughout the semester.