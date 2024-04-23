Antonia Kambolis ’26

Bits & Pieces Editor

Sabrina Codrington ’25

Staff Photographer

Dearest Bits & Pieces Truthers,

As our parting gift to you all, we wanted to get the real truth about who the students want to

take over the position of president of Trinity College next year. A lot can be said about our stu-

dent body and one of those things is that for the most part, you all are not funny. I don’t know

where the creative juices flow from on YikYak but they clearly do not transfer off the screen.

With that being said, we accosted students on the Long Walk on Monday in search of comedic

material, and we were not disappointed. Without further ado, here is who the Trinity College

student body wants to see as president.

REESE RONCA ‘26 “Trisha Paytas.”

TESS GOBIEL ‘26 “Adam Sandler.”

GEORGIA FALES ‘26 “Barack Obama.”

MAYA CARNES ’26 “Steve Lacy.”

SAVANNAH CECE ‘25 “Abby Lee Miller.”

MANNY CHIAPPINELLI ‘26 “Arcot Ramathorn, the guy from Super Troopers.”

ZEYNEP OGUZER ‘26 “Taylor Swift.”

CHASE LEDBURY ‘26 “Jimmy Balboni.”

PAIGE UNEKIS ’27 & JULIA BOUCHER ‘27 “Weezer. The whole band, we want an oligarchy.”

EMMA XHOXHI ‘26 “Moobie from TikTok.”

AMANTHA SLOFKISS ‘26 & ELEANOR BURKE ’26 “Dianne the smoothie lady.”

DREW LAZARRE ‘26 “James Cosgrove or Thomas Wickman.”

JAELYNN PITTMAN ‘26 “Steve Harvey.”

HOPE BETTENCOURT ’25 “Ava Caudle.”

LUCY WERNER ‘26 “I second Abby Lee Miller.”

DIANA MARTINEZ-LEE ‘24 “Freddy Fazbear.”

GABBY DIXON ‘26 “Wendy Williams.”