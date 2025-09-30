An Open Letter to Fans of Bits & Pieces: Please, Please, Please Make Some Content

Savannah Brooks ’26

Editor-in-Chief

Reader, thank you for turning the page to our Bits & Pieces section. I know that, for many of you, this will be the only section you read this week. That’s okay! Comedy is great, our staff is hilarious and sometimes, you just don’t need the serious stuff in your life. I get it. However, I felt it necessary after a BP content crisis this week to take my very serious title and tone down to this section to help my (dare I say favorite?) member of the paper’s staff, Angelica.

As newly-crowned Editor-in-Chief, I get suggestions for the paper nearly every day I step foot on campus. Many of those suggestions are for Bits & Pieces; whether its a plea for us to start our own version of the New York Times’ “Connections” (not really sure how that would work in print), a comment on how we should do our next crossword or an idea for a meme, I hear plenty of interesting and innovative tips regarding this section. Yet, it sometimes seems the hardest to get people to contribute to.

I’m here to tell you, dear Bits & Pieces fan, that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. If you make content, we won’t have to lock Angelica in the Seabury tunnels until she makes enough memes on her old-timey typewriter to fill four pages, and you won’t have to be subjected to my terrible ideas of what I think is funny. You can make your own little puzzles for your friends to play, create fire memes that reach an audience beyond YikYak or start a campus war with some good old-fashioned fake news. The best part? You don’t even have to put your name on it, as long as you come up with a funny pseudonym.

So please, reader, allow us to stop torturing Angelica. Make a meme. Create a sudoku puzzle. Send us a really terrible photoshop job. Who knows? You could be the future of Bits & Pieces.