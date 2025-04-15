Best Study Spots for Finals

The Chem Library

Potentially the most goated study spot on campus, the Chem Library is a great place to do some quiet work and finally lock in after a semester of making ChatGPT write your essays (and Tripod articles). Many expect that the Chem Library is reserved only for STEM students, however this is a classic misconception, I, Mr. Humanities, frequent the Chem Library and have only been kicked out for “being able to write a full sentence without asking a humanities major for help” once.

The Trinity Tripod Offices

Honestly just the best spot on campus in general, the Tripod Offices are a quiet and cozy space for students to work on a final paper and breathe in the overwhelming stench of rotting newspaper. Access to the offices can be gained by emailing your social security number, date of birth and home address to any of the Tripod’s managing editors. Spots are limited, so reach out soon!

The Library

A true American classic. The place where term papers are written and hearts are broken. The library stands alone as the ultimate mausoleum of thought on Trinity’s campus. A brick and glass monument to what we can achieve when we “lock in.” The place where hundreds of art history books sit unopened year after year, and where your airpod you lost during freshman year now sits in a dirty corner of the basement. Simply unmatched.

Cornelia Center

Unbeknownst to many, you can actually study in the Cornelia Center. Many of us know it as the place where we go to ask “how I get internship?,” but it also has a fantastic lounge to study in. With relaxing piano music and free flowing Costa Coffee, it’s never been easier to misunderstand negative demand shocks or memorize the parts of the brain.

H&L

Known for their unflinching commitment to legal drinking, H&L can also provide a respite for many of Trinity’s more beverage inclined students during Finals Week. Tony is offering unlimited one dollar Miller Lites for any student who will commit to studying in the H&L walk in refrigerator for the week. The student who completes the most flashcards while in the refrigerator will have their pick at a limited drop of Hennessey merch.

Ferris Athletic Center

Have you ever dreamed of attaining your academic and athletic goals at the same time? The Athletic Center’s new “Barbells to Bs” program allows for students to study in Hazelton while they lift weights. The Athletic Department will be offering structured classes based on rote memorization and upper body strength for select STEM classes, along with calf raises and explorations of post feminist Maoist thought for select humanities students. Specific details will be released as Finals Week approaches.

My Dorm Room

Like it’s a pretty chill study spot, I’ve got a dual monitor setup and a nice view of the quad so it’s kinda ferda. We could like play some Xbox and stuff too between reviewing citation styles, could be a pretty good time. Lowkey I have some textbooks we could read too. To inquire, please knock on my door with a six pack of Long Drink and an “open mind.”

The Cave

Unga the Caveman has warmly invited all of Trinity’s students to join him at the Cave for nightly study sessions. He’ll be giving each student who attends their own torch and stone tablet to really get the true cave experience going. Students who are interested in attending any of these study sessions should try to find Unga between one and three a.m. trying to escape from the Cave freezer.

The Quad

If you like getting hit by a roving football or deeply appreciate the sights and sounds of frat bro spikeball, you’ll absolutely love studying on the Quad. Spring is a great time to spread out a blanket with some friends on the grass and let your notes blow away in the wind.