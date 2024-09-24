Bits and Pieces Takes on Econ Majors

Poli Sci Major ’25

Totally Didn’t Try to Major in Econ

Nighttime Routine of an Econ Major

After a full day of classes (like literally one or two) and three midday naps, it is finally time for bed. My muscles are like sooooo sore from hoarding all of the 10 pound weights in the NARP gym. Luckily my roommate has such strong hands and loves to give me back massages. And I know what you’re thinking, but we’re literally just bros. After that, I play 2k for three hours. Now it’s time to grind on homework. I think econ might be the hardest major on campus. I mean, how am I supposed to know the difference between macro and micro when they sound so similar? Thankfully, my roommate ChatGPTs it for me. He’s so smart. We’re like the best of bros. I like to watch Youtube before bed. My favorite is Joe Rogan’s podcast. He’s so funny. I think he makes some great points about politics and culture. I also like to watch Pistons highlights. I genuinely think Kilian Hayes could make a comeback this year. No glaze. I would shower, but I’m gonna lift in the morning anyways, so what’s the point? My dad canceled my Amex because of all the sports betting (doesn’t he know you have to lose money to make money?!), so now I go to poker nights instead. It’s almost better than sports betting because I love lying. After a few rounds I normally get cut off because I’m being “aggressive” and “a sore loser,” so I just block them all on Venmo. To top the night off, my roommate tucks me into bed and turns on my white noise machine. God, I love my roommate.



Phone History of an Econ Major

6:00pm: Google Search – “Exercises you can do with 10 pound weights”

6:25pm: Google Search – “Creatine where to buy”

6:27pm: Phone – 5 Unanswered Calls to Dad

7:00pm: Google Search – “How to reactivate a canceled Amex”

8:50pm: Spotify – Sad Girl Hours Playlist (Curated For You)

9:15pm: Google Search – “ChapGPT”

10:00pm: Google Search – “Can my teachers tell I used ChatGPT”

10:01pm: Google Search – “ChatGPT but not traceable”

10:05pm: Google Search – “Trinity academic misconduct rules”

10:06pm: Google Search – “Trinity College Hartford academic misconduct rules”

10:10pm: Google Search – “BU Transfer acceptance rate”

11:00pm: Google Search – “Poker rules”

11:15pm: Venmo Transaction

11:20pm: Venmo Transaction

11:30pm: Venmo Transaction

12:00am: Google Search – “How to win at poker”