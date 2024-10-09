Fall Horoscope

Cornelia Ehlebracht ‘25

Managing Editor

As the leaves turn golden and the air grows chilly, it’s time to embrace the changes that fall brings. Here’s what the stars have in store for you and your Halloween costume this season!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This fall, your energy is like a fireworks show — explosive and slightly chaotic! Dive into new projects, but try not to set anything on fire (literally or metaphorically). Costume Suggestion: “’Cause baby, you’re a firework, Come on, show ’em what you’re worth,” dress as Katy Perry from her famous “Firework” music video!



Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Stability is your middle name this season, Taurus. But don’t be too rigid — flexibility is key! Treat yourself to some cozy nights in. Costume Suggestion: Since you keep everyone else afloat, dress as a “Sexy Sailor” and don’t forget you’re the anchor!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Your chatty nature will have everyone buzzing this fall! Network like a pro, but remember: no one wants to hear your entire life story in one go. Costume Suggestion: Go as a “Social Butterfly” with oversized wings and a phone always in hand!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This is your season for emotions, Cancer. Embrace your feelings — but maybe don’t cry in Mather Hall. Try journaling! Costume Suggestion: Be a “Crybaby” complete with a bonnet and pacifier. Bonus points for carrying a box of tissues!

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Get ready to be the center of attention, Leo! Your charisma will light up every room you enter. Just remember, being a diva doesn’t give you the right to deliver your best monologues at every party. Costume Suggestion: Dress as a “Drama Queen” complete with a tiara, channeling Regina George from “Mean Girls”!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Fall is your time to shine, Virgo — just not too brightly that you blind everyone with your organization skills! Embrace your inner neat freak. Costume Suggestion: Go as a “Neat Freak” with a duster in one hand and a clipboard in the other!

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

This autumn, you’ll be all about harmony and connection, Libra! Seek out new friendships and strengthen existing ones, but don’t forget to stand up for what you believe in — especially when it comes to group projects! Costume Suggestion: Go as a “Peace Sign” with a colorful outfit and oversized peace symbol accessories. Spread good vibes wherever you go!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

This fall, Scorpio, your allure is magnetic! Embrace your passion and confidence, but remember to keep some mystery alive. You’re in the mood for deep connections, so don’t shy away from flirty conversations! Costume Suggestion: Dress as a “Detective,” channel your inner femme fatale or suave secret agent with a sleek black outfit and dramatic makeup — just be ready to leave them wanting more!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Adventure is your middle name, Sagittarius! This fall, dive headfirst into new experiences and don’t hesitate to explore the unknown, but try not to get lost on campus. You might find yourself discovering unexpected passions or new friendships along the way. Costume Suggestion: Go as a “Tourist” complete with a Hawaiian shirt, camera and a map that’s upside down!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Productivity is your theme this fall, Capricorn! Set goals, but also schedule in some fun — nobody wants to be the only one not carving pumpkins! Costume Suggestion: Be a “Workaholic” with a laptop, a tie and a coffee cup — make sure to look mildly stressed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Innovation is your superpower this fall, Aquarius! Your unique ideas will inspire those around you, so don’t hesitate to think outside the box. Just be careful not to get lost in your own thoughts — sometimes, the best collaborations happen when you connect with others! Costume Suggestion: Dress as a “Mad Scientist” with crazy hair and a lab coat!

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

This fall, your emotions run deep, Pisces! Embrace your sensitivity and creativity; it’s a great time to channel your feelings into art, music or writing. Connect with other’s souls deeply, but remember to take breaks and recharge your energy. Costume Suggestion: Be a “Muse” with a toga and a paint palette — don’t forget to inspire everyone with your dramatics!