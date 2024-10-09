Mama, a New TrinColl Email Scam Behind You!

Angelica Gajewski ’26

“This is the final time we will..”

“You will no longer receive…”

“Final notice of…”

But it never is, is it? It will never be the final time I look down to see notification of an aggressively improperly formatted Microsoft Outlook email. It is always followed up by at least a few more, each semester. I can still remember the first time I went through one of these email scares. In the heart and mind of each Trinity student lives this memory. Perhaps you were on a BloonsTD study break, scrolling the feed of that one girl in your FYSM who you swore was with someone else last week, or reading that day’s Trinity Today. Probably not that last one.

Within two months of my freshman year, I found myself waking up on a crisp concrete jungle morning to my first Outlook scam. Nestled between student activities emails concerning events that will have a maximum attendance count of five and a Nelnet notice that causes moderate to severe heart palpitations was the startling notification. I was confused, afraid, but more than anything, wishing I could’ve been the first to YikYak “babe wakeup, new Trinity scam email just dropped.”

No one prepares you for them, there’s no clinic to rid yourself of them, no support groups, and no fun parties once a year after you live through them. Therefore, they are worse than the notorious college pregnancy scare in quite literally every fashion. Yet, we are silent about them. We must do better to protect each other from this pervasive phenomenon.

With concern and passion, I formally pass this issue off to a Tripod writer smarter than me. Also known as, someone in the news section. When will we be able to say that we have these scam emails behind us, and peace, finally, in front of us?

In Memoriam

In loving memory of the individuals who fall victim to clicking on scam emails, I can only hope to one day harbor the innocence you have. May the God, or cosmic accident you believe in, bless your heart.