What Your Shower Shoe of Choice Says About You

Angelica Gajewski ’26

Executive Bits & Pieces Editor

It is my belief that when you place people into categories, you lose all that may have been interesting about them, and this is generally true with one exception: one’s choice of shower shoes. During my past three years at Trinity, I’ve spent a lot of time showering, and you should have too. Consequently, I’ve come to identify many different kinds of communal shower patrons. Some of us carry shower caddies full of products, brace the cold hallways with only towels on waists and a few of us even take our time in the showers to listen to book summaries through waterproof speakers, on full volume, at 7 a.m. However, no facet of communal shower life is as revealing to who we are as what we put on our feet as we conquer those cold tiles and moldy curtains.

The Flip Flop

Top majors: Neuroscience, English, Art History, Religious Studies, Anthropology

The classic for a reason. They’re practical, modest and do the trick, just like you. You remembered these in the back of your closet when you read about foot fungus on any online college room essentials list. You’re probably not a student-athlete and generally get by just fine at Trinity. You might be involved in a couple of clubs, but hold no higher position than treasurer. You’re relaxed, but thoughtful. Your friends love you, and acquaintances find you consistently average. You probably have a few things in your shower caddy, but it’s nothing offensively large. Your bedtime routine consists of sleeping in a dye-stained 2xl T-shirt and doomscrolling.

The Shower-Specific Flip-Flop

Top majors: Student-Designed Interdisciplinary, Environmental Science, Political Science

If you chose these $30 beauties, you’re either in your first semester living on campus or you spent too much on them to use for anything else. Bed Bath & Beyond appreciates your help, but ultimately, even you know you would’ve been better off using that money as Bantam bucks. You’re often overprepared and under-regulated. You dial your parents’ numbers more than three times a day just for “quick questions” and to ask about when you can come home. Secretly, you think your brand name Showaflops do, in fact, make you safer.

The Slides

Top majors: Psychology, Economics, Public Policy and Law

These are either retired casual slides you got for Christmas, or you forgot to get shower shoes, and on your first night here, picked them up from Target at 10 p.m. How could you be tasked with remembering? Your first priority is sports, both the ones you play and the ones you post about on your Instagram story. You’re a very basic showerer with a heart of gold. You can usually be found tossing a ball with your roommate on the quad or tearing up something mediocre at Mather. Your favorite spot on campus is Ferris or the smoothie bar at The Bistro.

The Bare Feet

Top majors: History, Studio Arts, Philosophy, Language and Culture Studies

You did this once and never went back; survivorship bias is the name of the game. In the evenings, you can probably be found trying questionable food orders at the Cave before spending your night up and down Allen Place. You work hard and party harder, having a shockingly good GPA for never sleeping more than four hours a night. Call your mom, she’s worried about you.