What Your Spring Break Plans Say About You

Angelica Gajewski ‘26

Executive Bits & Pieces Editor

Going Home

You’re doing well, have healthy relationships, and likely live in athleisure. You’ve spent the last few days brainstorming Instagram story captions for this year’s family pet homecoming photoshoot pictures instead of working on your psychology or poli-sci midterm. Your cream colored BÉIS Weekender knock off has been packed since March first but you’re going to miss your daily Peter B’s iced matcha. Don’t forget to bring that “life changing” Oura ring that’s been sitting atop your nightstand for months!

Going Abroad – Tropical

Spring break isn’t just a moment in time, it’s a dying culture and you’re its salvation. You started the group chat in late December and have been eating nothing but rice cakes and cottage cheese since coming back from winter break in preparation. At all other points in the year, people would describe you as a hot mess, little do they know, you reserve your spreadsheet skills and discipline for what really matters. During the day, friends and family can find you in the library working on your Spring ‘25 Pinterest board like it’s a 9-5 and in your quad longingly watching early 2000s college spring break movies in the evening.

Going Abroad – Not Tropical

You’re like the student going on a tropical vacation but you care much more about what people think of you. Sophistication is the name of the game and you see yourself as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with more lowlights. Your custom embroidered witty-one-liner tote bag is stuffed with books that a guy with round frame glasses in Cleo recommended. You hide your flavored vape pen in a vintage Altoids case and keep a cigarette in between your fingers at all times. This is supposed to be satire but it is my sincere hope that you can one day be set free from the shackles of coolness.

Staying on Campus

In 1845 a doomed British voyage spent two winters in the arctic after getting stuck in the ice. Low on rations and plagued with botulism, 105 men on board decided to travel on foot and abandon their ship. You are a part of the brave 24 men that stayed behind and your sacrifice will forever be remembered.