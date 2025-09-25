New Vice President of Multicultural Affairs Sabin Limbu ‘27 Shares His Broader Mission

Sara Zahoor ’26

Features Editor

This academic year, the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Multicultural Affairs Council (MAC) welcome a new leader: Sabin Limbu ‘27. Limbu, who has been involved with MAC for the past two years and served in his class senate last year, enters the role with a focus on expanding cultural representation and encouraging inter-organizational collaboration. “I just wanted to be in that group of people who really worked towards making change,” he said. “I wanted to be a part of that group again.”

Limbu said his motivation for running was shaped by a desire to increase representation for Asian students within the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA). Having grown up in Bhutan, attending high school in Thailand and now studying in the United States, he emphasized the importance of building spaces where students from diverse backgrounds feel included.

One of his stated priorities is broadening participation in heritage month celebrations. While individual cultural organizations have traditionally hosted events within their own communities, Limbu plans to encourage groups to support one another’s programming and invite broader campus participation.

“The other thing that I also want to consider is getting faculty involved,” Limbu said. “Even though there is a lot of panel discussion, making some special lectures during the weekend or some time off taking somewhere with the group of people to talk about things would be really nice as well. And I think in that way, this is how we can actually be an inclusive community, which also involves faculty members as well.”

To increase student involvement, he intends to expand outreach for MAC positions by ensuring applications are distributed widely across student organizations. He also plans to host open-house style meetings where students—whether or not they are affiliated with cultural groups—can share feedback or raise concerns.

Limbu has outlined several initiatives for the upcoming year, including mixers, expanded heritage month programming and off-campus collaborations with Hartford community events such as the Puerto Rican Parade, Jazz Festival and, this weekend, Panda Fest. He expressed interest in working with faculty to connect multicultural programming to academic life, citing possibilities for cultural lectures and class-based projects.

In addition to programming, Limbu highlighted the importance of coordination between OMA, SGA and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) to address potential issues of bias or discrimination on campus. His previous involvement in events such as Lunar New Year, Diwali and the International Show has shaped his perspective on multicultural engagement. He noted the impact of seeing students from a variety of backgrounds attend and support cultural programming beyond their own communities.

Looking ahead, Limbu said he hopes his work will leave a legacy of increased inter-cultural curiosity across cultures and greater involvement in heritage month celebrations. “I want to be a voice that bridges the Asian diversity on campus with the OMA office” he said,” as I’ve seen less of that, so I hopefully will be able to bridge that through this position.”