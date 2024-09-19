Building Bonds and Easing Transitions: Trinity’s Big Sister/Little Sister Program

Lily Mellitz ’26

Executive Features Editor

Starting college can be an overwhelming experience, especially at a place like Trinity College — a predominantly white institution with a long-standing history and a social scene that can feel intimidating. For first-year, female-identifying students, the transition can be particularly daunting. That’s where the Big Sister/Little Sister (BSLS) program comes in.

Since its inception in 2008, Trinity’s Women and Gender Resource Action Center (WGRAC) has offered the BSLS program to help first-year, female-identifying students navigate the transition to college life. The program pairs these new students with upperclasswomen who provide guidance, support and friendship as they acclimate to Trinity’s campus and community. Laura R. Lockwood, director of WGRAC and a 1995 Trinity alumna, has been instrumental in the program’s creation and continued success, drawing on her extensive experience in public policy and law as well as her passion for women’s advocacy.

Lockwood credits the idea for the program to a formal student staff member at WGRAC, who suggested that Trinity adopt a mentorship model like one she had experienced in high school. Inspired by this idea, Lockwood and Dr. Margaret Lindsey, then head of Trinity’s First-Year Program, collaborated to launch BSLS. Since then, the program has become a valued resource for first-year students, especially those from underrepresented communities who may find Trinity, a predominantly white institution and formally all-male institution until 1969, a challenging environment to adjust to.

At its core, the Big Sister/Little Sister program is designed to assist incoming students in all aspects of college life — academically, socially, and personally. “The purpose of the program is to assist incoming first years as they transition to Trinity College in a holistic manner. Big Sisters aid Little Sisters by helping them acclimate to the campus and its culture,” Lockwood explains. “Navigating the social scene, finding one’s way around campus and places to eat/get coffee, exploring the fantastic city of Hartford and beyond, can be daunting for anyone, especially first-gen and non-majority communities.”

The program’s focus extends beyond academic support. It also seeks to help new students navigate the social complexities of college life, particularly during what is known as the “red zone,” the first 10-12 weeks of the school year when reports of sexual assault are higher. Big Sisters are there to help their Little Sisters make informed decisions about the social scene on and off campus and ensure they feel comfortable and supported in their new environment.

The BSLS program complements other mentoring initiatives at Trinity, such as P.R.I.D.E. (Promoting Respect for Inclusive Diversity in Education), First Year Mentors and Posse Scholars, but it remains unique in its focus on female-identifying students. Unlike some of these programs, Big Sisters are volunteers, not paid or trained workers, and their relationship with their Little Sisters is more informal and flexible. Lockwood emphasizes that the BSLS program is not meant to compete with other mentoring efforts but to offer additional support tailored specifically to female-identifying students. The relationships built are genuine and lasting, often growing organically as Big and Little Sisters get to know each other.

The program also provides opportunities for both Big and Little Sisters to engage in WGRAC and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, fostering a deeper connection to activism and community service. Lockwood notes that many students who participate in the BSLS program go on to become more involved in these important areas, both “at Trinity and beyond.”

Over the years, the BSLS program has had a positive impact on the Trinity community. Lockwood recounts the story of one Little Sister whose mother “was eternally grateful to her daughter’s Big Sister, WGRAC and the Big Sister/Little Sister program [for helping] her daughter […] stay at Trinity after a period of homesickness and feeling disconnected to the campus.”

One of the program’s greatest successes is when a former Little Sister returns as a Big Sister. This cycle of mentorship speaks to the lasting impact the program can have on students. “Sometimes the experiences are life changing and set the tone for the rest of their tenure,” Lockwood explains. “Other times a relationship with a Big Sister provides a launching ground for self-growth, and deeper involvement in the campus and off-campus communities. There are stories of long-term friendships. The skills acquired as a Big Sister prepare one for any type of leadership and mentoring work in the future, as well as professions where these skills are needed.”

However, challenges remain. One recurring issue is the need for more Big Sisters, as the number of Little Sisters often exceeds the available mentors. “We typically match Big Sisters with more than one Little Sister,” Lockwood says, noting that the program’s growth continues to depend on the involvement of upperclasswomen.

WGRAC plays a central role in administering the BSLS program, but much of the program’s success can be attributed to the students themselves. WGRAC student staff members help implement the program, while Big Sisters and Little Sisters decide together how they would like to structure their relationship. Whether it’s meeting for coffee, going apple-picking or attending campus events, the program allows for a wide range of activities that strengthen the bond between mentors and mentees.

Lockwood is proud of the feedback she’s received from students and parents alike. “Overall, the reactions are very positive,” she says. “[Students] enjoy each other’s company and companionship a great deal. [Many say that BSLS] was their favorite memory of their first semester; they have stayed friends beyond first year; it helped first years feel safe and more at home here; it helped Big Sisters who wanted to give back in return for the experience they had as a Little Sister, or help a Little Sister not experience the same issues that they faced as first years.”

As the program continues to evolve, Lockwood hopes to see it expand even further. “We would love this program to grow and grow,” she says, expressing her vision for more students to benefit from the mentorship and community-building that the BSLS program provides.