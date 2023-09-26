Hartford Has It: A Guide to Eating Around Trinity

Emily Fox ’26

Contributing Writer

With the fall semester in full swing, Trinity students are back on campus ready to dive into new classes, participate in extracurricular activities, support our athletes and much more. While there is always something happening on campus, the pleasant weather and easy access we have to Hartford serve as a reminder to go off-campus and explore the city around us. And, food is a great way to experience the diversity and culture of Connecticut’s capital. Whether you want a change of pace or are looking to try a new cuisine, here is a guide to eating around Trinity’s campus.

First up, we have the American & Mexican Diner, a family-run business that has been open since 2021. Located on Zion Street, American & Mexican Diner is a fan-favorite among many Trinity students. Open Tuesday to Thursday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., this is a fabulous weekend brunch or lunch place that serves American, Mexican and Mediterranean food. The portion sizes are huge, the prices are good, and every dish is decorated extravagantly. Make sure to try the pancakes, which come plain or with a variety of toppings including fruit, whipped cream and chocolate sauce; the chilaquiles are delicious with spicy green salsa; and you cannot go wrong with five different omelette options, each one coming with breakfast potatoes and toast

Located on New Britain Avenue, Piolin is a Hartford staple that opened in 1988 and continues to serve classic Peruvian food. Open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. –9:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Piolin is famous for the Lomo Saltado, a traditional Peruvian dish with stir-fried steak, onions, tomatoes and french fries. The portion sizes are massive and reasonably priced. Do not miss out on their Pollo a la Brasa and an extensive list of ceviches. And, make sure to try their green sauce: a salty, spicy, garlicky condiment.

Right across the street from Piolin, Bro’s Dough is a classic pizzeria with great prices. You can order online or get delivery to your dorm. Open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., you can try any of their signature red or white pizzas with toppings ranging from cheeses, meats and vegetables. They also have massive calzones, a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and chicken wings as well. And, make sure to snag an order of the fried dough for dessert!

Finally, we have El Sarape, a Mexican restaurant busy every day of the week. Located on Broad Street across from the Park Street branch of Hartford Public Library, El Sarape is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. They serve a wide array of food, including everything from tacos and burritos to enchiladas and fajitas. The carne asada is delicious and they have more than five different types of burritos. Make sure you try the red and green salsas that come with your food, they are the perfect condiment for your meal!