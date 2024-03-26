Student Worker Micaela Rivera ’25 Delivers Post Office Insights

Lily Mellitz ’26

Features Editor

Did you know that Trinity College’s post office receives at least 1,000 packages a day at the start of every semester? Students send items they forgot at home or essentials they realize they need for their dorms. This surge keeps the post office bustling, with employees working tirelessly to gather, sort and manage the constant stream of packages. Often, the bosses stay well after their shifts have ended to ensure the organizing of packages.

This was just one of the fun facts shared by student worker Micaela Rivera ’25 during a conversation with The Tripod, where she shed insights on the behind-the-scenes operations of Trinity’s mail service.

Rivera is a junior pursuing a major in English and American Studies and a minor in History. She is a dedicated member of Trinity’s rowing team and currently serves as the president of Trinthon, a student club that raises funds for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Rivera’s journey at the post office began in the second week of her first year at the suggestion of a childhood friend who was then a Trinity student. Intent on finding work, Rivera and her mother inquired about student jobs from the moment she stepped onto Trinity’s campus. Her efforts eventually lead her to the post office, where she has been working part time ever since.

A typical day for Rivera at the post office begins early in the morning. Upon arrival, she’s greeted by a stack of padded envelopes and boxes awaiting her attention. With the post office receiving an average of around 500 packages per day, Rivera spends much of her time logging in these packages, ensuring they reach their recipients efficiently.

In addition to these tasks, she also handles shipping charges for students, logging letters and organizing mail in the student mailboxes. During slower periods, Rivera and her coworkers catch up on homework and engage in friendly conversation. They also make themselves available to assist students with their needs.

“I don’t even need to look at a clock when the line of students picking up their packages forms,” Rivera remarked. “I just know it must be 10:45 a.m. or common hour [12:15 p.m.], and that’s how I know I need to be around and ready to go.”

One of the most valuable aspects of working at the post office for Rivera has been the close-knit relationships she has formed with her bosses. Dennis Llewellyn, Anthony Oates and Quincy Younge have taught her valuable lessons and skills, and she has even proudly introduced her family to them. Rivera often seeks their opinions on various matters from feedback on her essays to relationship advice.

“They have kids our age [college age] and younger, so I think they see us sometimes like [them],” Rivera shared warmly. “They’re like a second set of parents to us.”

One of the most valuable lessons Rivera has learned is the importance of kindness and decency. Her bosses encounter many different personalities and numerous challenges, yet they constantly maintain a positive and respectful attitude towards students, faculty and visitors.

“I feel like some people might think of them as insignificant parts of the school,” Rivera said. “But they do a lot behind the scenes that people don’t even realize, and they’re always so friendly.”

The next time you’re struggling to open your mailbox, or picking up a package, take a moment to say hi to the post office workers, ask them about their day and thank them for their hard work.