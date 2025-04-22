Along the Long Walk: End of the Semester

Bella Chirkis ’27

News Editor

Sabrina Codrington ’25

Staff Photographer

Tripod editors asked students Long Walk: “How are you feeling about the end of the semester? Do you have any post-grad plans?”

Anna Franceschi ’25

“I honestly don’t know how I’m feeling about it yet! It doesn’t feel real.”

Avery Sands ’26 & Breanna Pitta ’27

“YESSSSS!!”

Chris Cervantes ’28

“I’m feeling very excited, feeling scared because time is going by so quick. I’m about to be a sophomore which is crazy to think about but I’m looking forward to my finals and I hope I do well.”

CJ Mendez ’28

“I’m excited, I’m hyped, I feel good and energized. I’m ready to close it off!”

Eulalia Esquenet ’27

“A little bit stressed but I’m feeling good!”

Mia Pujols-Briceno ’25

“I’m a little anxious but have had a great four years. These last few weeks will be filled with interviews and networking!”

Molly Reposa ’25

“I’m feeling good, I think it’s so weird we’re already seniors and the time has flown by, but I’m excited to see what the future is and what is coming.”

Stella Garson ’26

“I’m feeling really excited for it to be over. I’m feeling better because the weather is getting nicer which makes me less depressed to go to class. I’m feeling a little nervous because next year I’m going to be a senior and that doesn’t feel real.”

Dzima Bartosh ’25

“Bittersweet as a senior, the end of my college experience. I’m ready for something new, at the same time I wish we had warmer weather to frolic on the quad!”