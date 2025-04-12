The Men of Color Alliance (MOCA) Hosts Their Annual Women’s Appreciation Dinner

Lucy Sheldon ’27

News Editor

On March 27, the Men of Color Alliance (MOCA) embellished Hamlin Hall with beautifully arranged tables, catered food and live music for MOCA’s annual Women’s History Month celebration. At 5 p.m., guests arrived in formal attire and were greeted by Cosmic Root’s lively Jazz. The MOCA E-Board welcomed guests with a few opening remarks shortly thereafter. MOCA spared no expense to ensure this dinner was as atmospheric as it was edifying, providing sparkling cider and chocolates in addition to a guest speaker. Trinity Professor Channon Miller ’11, an instructor in American Studies with a focus on Black women’s history and cultural studies, gave the keynote address. Select guests were additionally awarded with plaques for their commendable leadership.

Miller was an incredibly insightful keynote speaker, not only because of her vast education but also because of the perspective and appreciation she was able to offer as a former student of Trinity. In the Class of 2011, Miller graduated from Trinity with honors in American Studies and General Scholarship. She was present for the establishment of MOCA.

During her remarks, she reflected on her time at campus and the contribution of women of color to Trinity and the Hartford area. As Miller contemplated the themes of the dinner, women of color and roots in resistance, she explained that to engage with these themes necessitates acknowledging the women of color who have come before. She stated, “I am moved to really speak, and say the names of, and really resound the memories of the women of color who have poured into the foundation and pillars of this campus.” She further explained that some of the women she met as a student were admirable for their specialized knowledge of what it means to live at the intersections of race, gender and class. Because of this knowledge, they knew the value of safe spaces and creating safe spaces.

Through the connections Miller built on campus with Black female upperclassmen, she felt empowered; “They inspired me to raise my shoulders a bit higher and not only raise my shoulders higher but feel like they deserved to be lifted.” Miller asserted that the women of color she encountered on campus were of the diaspora. According to Miller, the diaspora formed on campus comprised women who spoke various languages and hailed from all parts of the world: the West, the East, Latin America or the islands. “As much as I appreciate being here, I appreciate the legacy they laid.”

Miller also paid thanks to the women of color of Hartford who contributed to “shaping the tapestry of this very campus.” For instance, how the women of Hartford cultivated the Saturday academy. From the late ’90s until the early 2000s, children from Hartford were provided opportunities through the Saturday Academy to come to campus and work on science projects, computer literacy and so much more. As Miller described, this program exposed the youth of Hartford “To something new. To turn our eyes towards college, to something that could be us, and to something that we could pursue.”

Xabian Alarcon ’25, Co-president of MOCA, offered more details about this event, stating, “This event has been long standing. This is one of MOCA’s staple events.” He explained that this dinner aims to consider the women of color on this campus and give flowers to the women who deserve to be honored and recognized. The women selected to be honored this year by MOCA with a Women of Impact Award included Mya White ’25, Daniyah Ali ’25, Maliah Ryan ’25, Tiara Ogunsanya ’25, Jana Safy ’25, Sabrina Codrington ’25, Lori Reynolds, Shihani Ghazi and Professor Shazenene Hussain.