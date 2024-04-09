Trinity Announces Class of 2024 Commencement Speaker, Set to Recognize Two Prominent Hartford Figures

Rajsi Rana ’26

News Editor

On Wednesday, April 4, Trinity College announced the commencement speaker for this year’s graduating class, Daniel Meyer ’80 P’20. Meyer is the founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, a hospitality organization that houses several restaurants, bars and event services. He is also the founder of Shake Shack, an American burger chain.

While at Trinity, Meyer was a Political Science major. Both his father and grandfather hold names in the business world. Additionally, he has published a business book and co-authored a cookbook. He is a former member of the Board of Trustees at Trinity and the parent of Trinity alumni.

In addition to Meyer, Sara Bronin and Luke Bronin will be receiving honorary degrees from Trinity. Sara Bronin is a Mexican-American attorney whose work has shaped Hartford, as well as other parts of Connecticut. Sara Bronin has researched extensively into historic preservation law and land use practices and is the 12th Chair of the U.S Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP). Her impact in Hartford can be most seen in her efforts that led to the overhauling of the zoning code and city plan.

Luke Bronin is a former Democratic mayor of Hartford and served from 2016-2024. His most notable leaderships were during the fiscal events of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a lawyer and has committed to working in public service. Additionally, he has a self-titled country album, from which one song was featured in the TV show “Dawson’s Creek.”

All three of them will be featured at Trinity’s upcoming commencement for the Class of 2024, on May 19, as part of the events for this year’s graduating class.