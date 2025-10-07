Trinity Club of Hartford Names Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi ‘16 as Person of the Year

Ini-Oluwa Adegbayi ’28

News Editor

The Trinity Club of Hartford (TCOH) has announced Olusegun “Shay” Ajayi ‘16 as the recipient of its 2025 Person of the Year (POY) Award. According to the Trinity College Board of Trustees website, Shay earned a B.S. in economics and engineering science from Trinity College, where he also served as captain of the men’s basketball team and was honored as an NABC Division III All-American and NESCAC Player of the Year. He went on to earn an M.S. in sports psychology from Ulster University in the United Kingdom. He currently is an executive M.B.A. candidate at Columbia University. Shay is also the chief operating officer for the City of Hartford.

The POY recognition was established to recognize someone from the greater Hartford area who has made significant contributions to Hartford and/or Trinity community and someone who resides in the greater Hartford area. The mission and goal of the TCOH, as shared by President Susan Church Zibell ‘97, is to keep alumni connected to the college, city and each other. TCOH looks for ways to support the college, meet the needs of alumni, keep them engaged and let them know that they have a supportive network. As people graduate, we partner them up with mentors or sponsors to give them the support they need. This is done through programming such as various speaker series where staff and professors are invited, and the Career and Life Design coaches who highlight the skills that they are looking for students and athletes to develop. TCOH also participates in a scholarship program in which they give back to the college by donating four, $5,000 ($20,000) total scholarships for students.

In selecting a nominee for this award, the TCOH looks for an individual who has “demonstrated service, leadership, commitment to creating opportunities for others, whether it’s in the city or at the college,” Zibell said. Speaking to the nomination process Susan said, “we collect nominations, people within the club make recommendations for someone to be considered, biographies are reviewed and then votes are made by the Executive Committee to decide the person of the year. “This year in particular, aside from his professional accomplishments which are absolutely incredible, it’s the way in which he leads with integrity, inclusiveness, that vision for building stronger communities, his work within the city, and well as his volunteer efforts with the college itself; the committee as a whole found Shay’s involvement to be really remarkable.”

The award itself highlights the extraordinary work that alumni have achieved to lead an impactful life, and all the skills and experiences from having a liberal arts education add incredible values to the work that our alumni achieve. TCOH is one of tradition, but is also very forward in looking for ways to maintain the ability to keep alumni connected to the college and one another, geographically or internationally as well. The staff and faculty are continuously looking for ways to keep alumni engaged to let them know that they have an incredible alumni network as life develops and careers change. “The partnership between TCOH and Trinity College Office of Alumni Relations is one of the ways that we’ve been able to be so successful, we do a lot as a club, but that partnership and support needs to be underscored.”

“My favorite part about TCOH is the collaborative spirit, everyone is making contributions, discussions are rich, and we have people from graduating classes that span multiple generations. There is a shared vision of what it means to be a Trinity College alumni. As part of the executive board itself, we make these contributions on a monthly and yearly basis that really is about preserving tradition, looking forward, and that our small contributions are part of something greater,” Zibell said.