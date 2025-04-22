Hartford’s Keney Park Belongs on the National Register of Historic Places

Dyna Chhem ’27

Contributing Writer

When people think of Hartford, they often think of the Insurance Industry. But in the city’s North End is something just as extraordinary. Keney Park, one of the largest public parks in New England that holds one of Connecticut’s hidden gems: an old-growth forest ecosystem known as the “Ten Mile Woods” and other valuable forests in Keney Park. Now, with Trinity College recently receiving a significant grant for environmental justice initiatives, the time is right to elevate our attention to local green spaces, not only as places of beauty, but as powerful resources for community wellbeing, ecological resilience, and historic significance. Environmental justice means more than fighting pollution; it means fighting for access to beauty, peace, and natural heritage for all communities, especially those historically overlooked. Keney Park has historic and beloved urban forests that deserve recognition and protection. More importantly, it should be submitted wholesale to the National Register as a historic landscape.

This year, I worked with Professor Susan Masino on her research which focuses on promoting and restoring brain health and on the relationship among brain activity and behavior. I am working on getting Keney Park national recognitions that would reflect its true value. First, I urge that the Ten Mile Woods be considered for inclusion in the Old-Growth Forest Network, a nationwide effort to recognize and connect the remaining patches of ancient forest in the United States. While the term “old-growth forest” might bring to mind remote, untouched wilderness, Keney Park’s Ten Mile Woods show us that these rare ecosystems can and do exist in the heart of a city. The Ten Mile Woods was Olmsted’s childhood landscape and it has been nominated and evaluated for the Old Growth Forest Network (OGFN). OGFN connects people with nature by creating a national network of protected forests where people of all generations can experience biodiversity and the beauty of nature. This is a rare and special habitat here in Hartford.

I also strongly advocate for Keney Park as a whole to be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. This official listing, overseen by the National Park Service, honors places of architectural, cultural, and historical importance. Keney Park is a crown jewel in Hartford and part of the legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted, who is considered to be the founder of landscape architecture. Olmsted designed Central Park in New York City, and iconic places such as Keney Park, Pope Park and Goodwin Park in Hartford, and hundreds of others across the country.Parks designed by the Olmsted firm, especially those that still carry their original landscape vision, are increasingly being added to the Register, and Keney Park is more than qualified. 2022 marked the celebration of Olmsted’s 200th birthday — and with America’s 250th anniversary approaching in 2026, this is the perfect moment to advocate for what should have happened long ago: recognition of Keney Park’s old-growth forest as a site of national significance.

This recognition won’t just honor the past; it will provide a foundation for future restoration, preservation, and investment. Altogether, Hartford’s old forests can and should become a cornerstone of an “Urban Wilds” program, or perhaps “Community Wilds” in Hartford.

Trinity students can play a big role in helping Keney Park get the recognition it deserves. Just two bus rides away from campus, this green haven isn’t just a backdrop for a jog or a quiet study break; it’s a living classroom and a cultural landmark. Whether you’re an environmental studies major, enjoy urban history or someone who just loves a good picnic under trees, your voice can help advocate for the recognition Keney Park deserves.

Completing this project is possible in time for America’s 250th in 2026. All of the groundwork and documentation for the National Register has been completed, and with the support and permission of city leadership, it is easily updated and submitted. Let’s honor the Olmsted legacy and the communities who have walked these trails for generations. Let’s connect Keney Park to a national network of old-growth forests and affirm its historic importance for future generations.