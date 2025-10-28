Letter From the Editor: A Comment on the Return of Our Pride Edition

Savannah Brooks ’26

Editor-in-Chief

Welcome back, readers, and happy LGBTQ+ History Month! You will notice that we have returned to publishing our special editions after a year of not having them. The staff vote to bring them back was unanimous, and I have been in close conversation with student and staff leaders who work to uplift, empower and protect marginalized communities on campus regarding the best ways to help them in this work with our platform. This year, we are doing a model where half of each special edition is devoted to its respective community, and in the spirit of October, this issue is celebrating the LGBTQ+ population on campus. You will read features on LGBTQ+ members of the community, a piece on how LGBTQ+ life has changed here at Trinity and a conversation with some women’s basketball players on their time as LGBTQ+ athletes, but you will also still be kept up-to-date on regular Trinity happenings. If you have feedback on this model, or our stories, I would love it if you would share it with us. We are always looking to improve and evolve.

– SNB