Letter to the Editor

To the editors of the Trinity Tripod:

As a Trinity alum and current user of the alumni audit program, I’ve been spending time on campus the past several semesters. Having read of the astounding anti-Semitic and anti-Israel behavior and violence on other campuses, I took the liberty of posting a handful of 8.5” x 11” signs reminding the college community about the Israeli civilians who were kidnapped amid the savage attack by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

I was shocked and profoundly disappointed to find that nearly all of the signs were torn down or defaced – including those posted in Mather Hall and in Hamlin Hall among faculty offices. On a campus in which every conceivable message of inclusion and diversity is proudly posted throughout the grounds, the posters I put up – of children whose parents had been slaughtered and who had then been kidnapped by barbarians of the lowest order – were torn down.

In light of the college president’s email regarding the Israel/Hamas war, in which she drew no ethical or moral distinction between the barbarism committed by Hamas and the internationally recognized right of a country to defend itself against barbarous assault, this sort of hateful, ignorant behavior among some people within the Trinity community shouldn’t be totally surprising. It is, however, disappointing to see my alma mater in such an ethically lost state.

Andrew Lieberman (BA, Economics 1984)