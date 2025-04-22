Letter From the Editor: Seeing Myself Out

Olivia Silvey ’25

Editor-in-Chief

For my last editorial of my Tripod career, I’m going to try and skip all the corny stuff, which is hard when I’m trying to discuss how far the publication, the community and even myself have come in four years. There is so much I want to say, so many people I want to thank and so many goals we have accomplished.

Instead of making this editorial simply the Class of 2025’s highlight reel, I want to think back to who I was, and what kind of place Trinity was, when I first matriculated. It’s hard to believe so much time has passed since I first got on campus in the heat wave of August 2021 – shoutout to Dzima (featured on the front page) who helped me move my fridge up three flights of Jones stairs that day. As a first-year, I felt like I could do anything (as most first-years do). I felt prepared and excited to start the “best four years of my life.”

If I were to go back in time, my first-year self would have said she didn’t really struggle to adjust to Trinity – now I’d disagree. It was a little too easy to get wrapped up in people and places that didn’t make me feel like “me,” and the allure of parties, freedom and shiny objects were stronger than my inner discomfort. However, I’m grateful for that (pretty common, at Trinity) experience; as I progressed and became more involved in the Tripod, my academics and my stronger relationships, I was better able to pursue what made me feel like “me.”

Now I’m here, writing my last editorial of my college career. I’m surrounded by amazing friends, editors, professors, comrades and even a boyfriend (crazy, right?). So naturally, now that I’ve figured all of that out, let’s start preparing for graduation!

It’s hard to leave behind people and places you care about. I’ve been struggling with the imminent reality that all of us graduating seniors face on May 18: we will be leaving the life we’ve built for ourselves over the last four years. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m terrified.

A lot of aspects about graduating scare me. I’m worried that I’ll return to St. Louis to work my retail job and somehow get stuck in the suburban cycle, waking up five years into the future still in Missouri. I’m worried that the Tripod will be my peak journalistic undertaking and that I’ll never publish a piece of writing again. I’m worried that my relationships here will fizzle out once we aren’t living on the same campus anymore, and the only form of communication is text and FaceTime (both the banes of my existence).

In the recent weeks as I’ve been mulling over these worries, my friends have done a fantastic job at reminding me that a lot of it is simply fear of the unknown. In fact, the “unknown” is exactly why I made the post-grad plans that I did. I’ve known for a while that the worst step I could take after graduation was to do something (take a 9 to 5, go to grad school, sign a lease) because I felt like I had to; even worse, do something that would force me to stay in one place. I made my choicse because I know this is what I need.

I know I’m capable of creating a new life for myself outside of college; all of us seniors are. I also know that while I’m scared to graduate (also like many seniors), I still have an immense amount of joy and pride – I’m excited and ready for the unknown future ahead.

I’ve been telling people that I’ll be ready to leave when the time comes, and I do think that’s true. My four years at Trinity, and my two years as Editor-in-Chief of the Tripod, have granted me the knowledge that I have truly made Trinity the experience I needed. I threw my whole self into people and places that I’m passionate about, and I do believe I made a difference, somewhere. I guess this editorial is less for us graduating seniors, and more for the students who will come back this fall. Here’s where I could insert the corny stuff – cherish the little moments, say “yes,” it will be over before you know it. (All of those things are true.) However, I want to emphasize something a little more blunt: do something meaningful with your time at Trinity. Push yourself to go beyond your comfort zone. Figure out if the life you’re creating is one you want to live. Add to our community, contribute to campus conversations, be someone that you’ll want to look back on with pride when you eventually stand on the graduation stage. Don’t let yourself fade into a background character (there are a lot of them here). Embarrass yourself, push yourself and be proud of yourself.

With that, I’ll close it here. It’s been an honor to serve as the Trinity Tripod’s Editor-in-Chief for the last two years. I’m proud to be amongst a fantastic team of student journalists producing important work for a community of readers who genuinely care. Thank you.

For the last time, with peace,

– OPS