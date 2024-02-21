Remember the Government’s Duty to Fight for Civil Rights and Racial Justice

Kash Jain ’24

Opinion Editor

Sixty years ago this year, following a monumental effort by civil rights activists, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. The following year, Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), continuing a flurry of legislation to enshrine equal protection and combat racial discrimination in the public and private spheres.

Over the following decades, Congress would amend both laws to expand their scope and strengthen the protections that they offer. The Civil Rights Act has become a cornerstone of modern protections against discrimination in public accommodations and the workplace. The protective capacity of this law has largely persisted and, in some instances, expanded. This was the case with the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, in which it held that employment discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexuality violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

At the same time, however, there has been backsliding on civil rights, particularly those that are protected by these two laws. Some of this has happened at the Supreme Court, where rulings in Shelby County v. Holder and Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee have limited what the Department of Justice can do to defend voting rights and empowered states to continue to limit voting rights. Failures by the Department of Justice have also contributed to this; the Trump Administration sought to restrict certain prohibitions so that they would only cover intentional discrimination. This move ultimately went nowhere, but the Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr also did little to defend voting rights and even backed away from suing over unnecessarily restrictive voting laws. Congress’s failure to take action to combat racial gerrymandering or attacks on voting rights has also contributed to the problem.

Fundamentally, the conversation about the government’s role in protecting the rights of minority groups, particularly people of color, has shifted. It’s true that rights-focused arguments are not as persuasive as they once were, and that there is a significant and persistent effort to limit voting rights across the nation based on unsubstantiated fears of massive voter fraud. However, perhaps there has also been a decline in imagination; despite loud calls for federal action, there are many who do not see a governmental interest or role in protecting these core rights, like freedom from discrimination and the right to vote.

There is no doubt that nongovernmental organizations and the general public can act to support civil rights. Groups like the NAACP and ACLU have played an instrumental role by securing legal victories, especially in equal protection cases, that have protected and expanded legal protections for marginalized communities. But, fundamentally, the government has the most power to determine both its policies and the lines that define rights enforcement outside of the public sphere.

Race was intrinsic to the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. The basic concept of freedom from discrimination may not involve race, but these laws were created with the goal of defending the rights of people of color, especially Black Americans. This nation had failed for centuries to uphold a value espoused in its Declaration of Independence — that all men are created equal — both within its democracy and outside it. Finally, its government took action to realize that value. Decades later, while much progress has been made, enforcement and action on both voting rights and antidiscrimination protections are not what they could be. There is an innate duty within the American system, a basic expectation that the government acts to defend the rights of all of its people. Far too many of the political leaders in this nation have forgotten that duty, but it certainly is worth remembering, as it could and should inform action at every level.