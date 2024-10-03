Response to Letter to the Editor

Talia Cutler ’27

Executive Opinion Editor

Jason,

How wonderful that net assets went up! My source (Propublica), contrasted revenue with expenses. These are public, if you’d like to look at where I cite my sources, because I do. When you write about assets, I believe we are talking about two different sets of numbers.

I am not sure why you bring up ranking, as I didn’t write negatively about ranking. Glad to see you didn’t try to deny JBS not living in her massive house, though! As for the rest of your article, do not speak on student perspectives when you are not a student. Your “I am big, you are small” attitude is incredibly condescending. You cannot claim that you welcome feedback when you respond petulantly. I am happy to hold a workshop to help you understand this, if you’d like.