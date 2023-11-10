Statement by Trinity Coalition for Justice in Palestine

We, the undersigned, represent a concerned group of people affiliated with Trinity College. We join people of conscience around the world in condemning the targeting of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians. We mourn alongside members of our Trinity community whose friends and families have been directly affected by Hamas’ attacks on Israeli civilians and by Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians. With our Trinity community, we grieve the mounting catastrophic loss of civilian life and acknowledge the deep-rooted collective trauma this provokes for members of both communities around the world. We stand with our students, staff, contingent, and untenured faculty members who feel afraid to mourn or to express concern in fear of political, professional, or personal reprisals. We condemn the growing atmosphere of Islamophobia, antisemitism, and racism permeating our city and country. We believe that no one should be afraid to express human emotions in face of extraordinary human suffering.

We express horror at the illegal collective punishment being waged against Palestinian civilians. We join United Nations chief António Guterres in condemning the “clear violations of international law” being committed against Palestinians who have historically been dispossessed and displaced. Palestinian civilians are being forcibly removed from their homes, bombed as they attempt to evacuate to designated zones of safety, attacked as they have sought shelter in hospitals, refugee camps, schools, and places of worship. They are suffering in unprecedented ways as their food, water, power, fuel, and other utilities are being cut off and their medical services destroyed. We witness the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza with outrage and view the escalation of military aggression in the West Bank and surrounding countries with increasing alarm. We join colleagues on other campuses in calling for an immediate end to these human rights violations. We join concerned people around the world in calling for an immediate ceasefire. We hope these common desires can help us build affinities to find a path forward together as a Trinity community.

