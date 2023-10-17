It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Bantam Sports with Family, Friends and Alumni

Annika Dyczkowski ’25

Sports Editor

This past Saturday, Oct. 14, every Bantam Sports competition was met with the cheers of parents, alumni, family and friends for the most packed weekend on campus. Saturday marked the celebration of Trinity’s Bicentennial, homecoming, parents’ weekend and alumni weekend. The Bantams brought the energy with five home games which family, friends and alumni could catch throughout the day.

Women’s soccer earned a 2-0 victory over Middlebury, improving to 6-3-3 overall while the Panthers dropped to 5-3-4. The Bantams got on the board early when sophomore forward Elena Lindonen roofed a shot from a corner kick at 12:44, gaining a 1-0 lead over the Panthers. Trinity had many opportunities throughout the game, including junior Sofia Quijada’s long shot with nearly 15 minutes left in the first half and another close attempt by Lindonen just inside the box in the second half. The Bantams were able to secure their lead with 8:41 left in the game when senior Captain Gabby Grattan buried a shot in the bottom right corner following a Panther foul. Trinity hosted out-of-conference Johnson & Wales on Sunday at 1 p.m., which was also a celebration of the team’s graduating seniors.

Football faced an unfortunate loss against the Panthers at home, falling 20-15. Prior to Saturday’s competition, the Bantams were undefeated at 4-0 with the Panthers at 3-1, where both teams now stand at 4-1 on the season- both in close running for the title of NESCAC champions. In years past, Trinity has dominated in-game (and overall) against Middlebury. Last season, they defeated the Panthers in Vermont, 27-21. Overall, their history against the Panthers is 32- 13, over a 2:1 victory ratio. Prior to Saturday, they outscored Middlebury 232-85 and averaged almost double points per game on average, 43.75 to 22. The Bantams are now 6-2 against the Panthers in their last eight matchups and have close competition in their journey to clinching NESCAC’s. Trinity football is looking for a turnaround in their next game away against Williams College on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s soccer fell 2-0 to #3 Middlebury, dropping to 3-6-2 overall while the Panthers remain undefeated at 9-0-3 on the season. At 37:46 into the first half, the Panthers added their first tally off a loose ball in the box from a corner kick; striking again only five minutes into the second half, the Panthers finalized their scoring with a closerange shot from a pass across the box to finish 2-0. The Bantams next game is Wednesday, Oct. 18 vs. Castleton University at home.

Women’s volleyball clinched a victory against Connecticut College in five sets, winning 3-2 to improve 12-5 on the season. The teams were in close competition, with the Camels winning the first and third sets, while the Bantams won the second, fourth, and final set. Each set was especially competitive, but the Bantams dominated with 14 kills compared to the Camels zero, six aces to two, and 50 digs to 31. Volleyball’s next home matchup is this Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Smith College at 1 p.m.