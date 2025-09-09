Outlook on Fall Athletics: Looking Towards the Season With New Captains

Ashley McDermott ’26

Executive Sports Editor

Fall athletics at Trinity have officially kicked off for the year. From preseason to the first games, the Bantams have come out the gate strong. Here is the run down of past events, and what to expect.

The football team is captained by seniors John Fiore III and Nolan O’Brien. Their first game will be Sept. 13 at Colby, followed by a home game Sept. 20 against Bates. The men’s golf team will begin their season with the Duke Nelson Invitational Sept. 13 through 14 at Ralph Myre in Middlebury, Vermont. The men’s rowing team visited Fenway Stadium and presented their National Championship trophy before the game.

The men’s soccer captain is senior Jack Murphy who told the Tripod, “I am excited and looking forward to the season to bond with my team and get some good results. We have been working really hard all offseason and preseason and are excited for the work to show! It’s a new era for Trinity men’s soccer!” They had their first game on Sept. 3 against Framingham State, who they shut out 4-0 and ended in a tie 1-1 on Sept. 6 against Bates. The next game will be Sept. 9 at home against St. Joseph.

The men’s Tennis team will play their first match Sept. 20 and 21 at the Union Garnet Charger Invitational at Union College. Track and Field has renamed the Trinity Invite to the George Suitor Invitational. Suitor was a coach at Trinity who led many teams to the NCAA Championship including Trinity’s first men’s cross country champion, Ryan Bak ‘03. It will take place September 6 at Wickham Park in Manchester CT, and women’s track and field will also attend.

Field hockey is led by Maeve Hymovitz ‘26, Lucy Werner ‘26, and Fiona Murphy ‘27. The field hockey team won their first game against Smith on Sept. 3 in Northampton, MA. This game also provided a milestone for Head Coach Jessica Bergen, who celebrated her 100th career win.

Women’s golf and rowing are both in full swing, on the course and on the water, as they prepare for rounds and races. The women’s soccer team is led by seniors Elsa Deutsch ‘26, Elena Lindonen ‘26 and Shea O’Neill ‘26. The captains told the Tripod, “We’re looking forward to building off all the work we’ve put in during preseason. We have a deep team with a lot of different strengths, and we’re excited to see everyone step up as we start competing in NESCAC games.” Their home opener took place September 3 against Anna Maria and ended with a shut out where the bantams won 7-0, with goals coming from seven separate players. Next, the Bantams take on Bates at home on Sept. 6. Women’s tennis, captained by seniors Elise Brennan ‘26 and Alexandra Francis ‘26, has their first tournament on Sept. 12 and 13 at the Wellesley Invitational. Volleyball has introduced seniors Ellie Gordon ‘26 and Maggie Barnes ‘26 as captains. They told the Tripod, “As captains, we are so excited to get to work this season! We have seven new first-years and two new transfers on our team, and we have had the best time getting to know each other both on and off the court. We are currently 4-0 on the season and can’t wait to play three home games this weekend! Come support the volleyball team this Friday against Regis at 6 pm!”