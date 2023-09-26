Saturday Trinity Sports Recap: Soccer, Football and More

Annika Dyczkowski ’25

Sports Editor

Under overcast skies and gloomy gamedays, the Bantams faced substantial competition this past weekend.

Women’s soccer made the quick trip to Wesleyan for a 1-1 draw against the Cardinals. For those of us who cheered from the livestream, there was minor confusion over whether the goal was scored by Tori Simas ’24 or Sami Olsen ’25; to clarify, Simas netted the game-tying goal in the second half to keep the Bantams alive after Wesleyan’s offense succeeded first on their second shot 13 minutes into the match. Olsen did have one shot on goal, which narrowly missed the top of the net as the final buzzer sounded, ending the game in a tie. The team has their eyes on victory for their home matchup this Saturday against Bates at 2 p.m.

Also in Middletown on Saturday, field hockey faced a tough battle, falling 4-1. The Cardinals were scoreless and shotless in the entire second half. On a corner shot with less than five minutes left, the Bantams got the last word in. Defense/midfielder Izzy Deveney ’25 inserted a quick pass to forward/midfielder Katrina Winfield ’24, who ended the play with the ball behind the Cardinals goaltender. Next weekend, field hockey will face Bates on home turf at 11 a.m.

Volleyball swept both of their matches against Regis and Montclair State at home, finishing 3-1 and 3-0 respectively. In their win against Regis, Caroline Howell ’26 dominated with three aces, 18 assists and 10 digs. Lola Craig ‘24 earned eight kills, two aces and 10 digs. In their sweep against Montclair State, Ava Boloyan ’25 finished with six kills, two aces and five blocks. Libero Scarlett Jago ’27 had two aces, three assists and 11 digs. Volleyball finds themselves in a home NESCAC matchup this Saturday against Colby College at 2 p.m.

In addition to field hockey and women’s soccer, men’s soccer also ventured to Middletown for a 2-2 draw against the Cardinals. The Bantams had two shots on net, both of which flew by the Cardinals goaltender (for the sake of layman’s clarification, that is a 0% save percentage). Captain James Donaldson ’24 opened and closed Trinity’s scoring with both goals; the midfielder totaled three shots in the game. This Saturday, the team will take on Bates at home at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Waterville, Maine, football annihilated Colby College 48-7 to improve 2-0-0 in the NESCAC. The Bantams had a slow start, when at halftime they led 9-7 with all of their points being awarded through field goals. Not to worry, because every Bantam possession in the third quarter resulted in a touchdown. Tyler DiNapoli ’26 ran a oneyard touchdown to open scoring for the Bantams, while Zander Zebrowski ’24 closed out the Mules with a two-yard run, sending the team back to Hartford with a 41-point margin victory over their Waterville rivals. Football’s next home game is this Saturday against Amherst, with kickoff taking place at 1 p.m.

This weekend is a whirlwind of home games, so be sure to be at Jessee/Miller Field, Trinity Soccer Field, Oosting Gymnasium and Robin L. Sheppard Field on Saturday (and Friday at 7 p.m. for volleyball) to support your Bantams.