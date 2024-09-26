This Past Week in Sports

Ashley McDermott ’26

Sports Editor

The fall semester at Trinity College is officially in full swing, bringing students, professors and coaches back to campus. With the excitement surrounding the start of a new year, Trinity’s teams have been working tirelessly to open the 2024-25 school year strong. Bantam teams have brought home some notable accolades and wins for their teams. Women’s volleyball continues undefeated with an 8-0 record after their match at Coast Guard Academy on Sept. 17, field hockey walked away with a 3-1 victory over Springfield College on Sept. 18, and football opened their season with a 17-7 win against fellow NESCAC Colby College. The score remained at 17-0 throughout the game, until Colby snagged seven points with less than two minutes on the clock. The team hopes to continue this momentum as they face off schools such as Williams and Bates in the coming weeks.

Senior Eva Lekovic and first-year Aidan Monahan earned the Bantam of the Week awards for . Lekovic has broken the single-game kills record for the Trinity volleyball team with 27 kills over 53 attempts. She also earned the New England Small College Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 9. To her, this accomplishment is a reminder for how the team’s unity has carried them throughout these victories. For Lekovic, volleyball is a sport that involves “a collaborative effort,” and that “all 19 of us make each other better every single day.” She wants to express gratitude to her teammates and sets positive intentions going forward this season. “I think we’re going to have a great season, and I am so excited to start (playing against) NESCACs this week.”

Monahan, a first-year golfer, finished in fourth at the Duke Nelson Invitational. He held the lowest score out of the Bantams at the tournament, shooting 75 in the first round and even-par after the second round. Monahan is “super thankful for this award,” and gives thanks to his coaches and fellow Bantam golfers. “It would not have been possible without Coach Junge and the guys on the team.” The Bantams finished sixth overall at the Duke Nelson Invitational out of 23 teams.

What can be expected for the future? Both rowing teams begin their season on Oct. 6 at the annual Head of the Riverfront Regatta. Men’s cross country, coming off of a fifth place title from the Trinity Invitational, will compete on Sept. 21 at UMass Dartmouth. The women’s cross country team finished third at their Trinity Invitational and will also compete on Sept. 21 at UMass Dartmouth. Check out team updates and schedules online at bantamsports.com or check Instagram @bantamsports.