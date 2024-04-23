Trinity Women’s Lacrosse Begin Their Final Push of the 2023-24 Season

By Hannah Feinberg ’24

Staff Writer

Trinity women’s lacrosse is gearing up for the final push of their 2023-24 regular season. Their current record is 7-7, sitting in eighth place in the NESCAC standings. This past week, the team traveled to Endicott College for a non-conference matchup, where they defeated the Gulls 13-8. Molly McGuckin ’26 netted four goals in the game, including her 100th career goal. Her second goal of the game was her 40th of the season. The Bantams received much help from their talented senior group as well; Natalie Miller ’24 and Caroline Lampert ’24 both scored two goals in the evening while Casey Ward ’24 added a goal as well. Trinity has seen many younger players rise to the occasion over this season. Alex Lesko ’26 and Caroline Lally ’26 each netted one goal in the win.

On Saturday, Trinity faced its toughest opponent and number one ranked team in the country, the Middlebury Panthers. The Bantams fought hard, trading off goals with the Panthers; however, they ultimately lost 10-15. Once again, Miller and Lampert had stellar games, scoring three goals apiece. The Bantams managed to score in every quarter against the Panthers, but still came up short. Middlebury secured the win to maintain their undefeated streak this season. The Bantams retained the #22 national ranking after the weekend.

Ali McDougall ’26 defended the net in both games, making five saves against Endicott and six saves against Middlebury. McDougall has been standing strong for the Bantams all season, starting in the majority of their games and making key saves in many of them.



The squad also celebrated their seniors on Saturday, April 13 against Colby College, securing a big conference win that bolstered their place in the standings. The day was an amazing tribute to the graduating class and demonstrated the grit and determination of the Bantams, who won 7-6. The bleachers were filled with family and friends alike and was a fantastic representation of the support they have had backing them throughout the season.

The Bantams have one final home game against Amherst College on Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. before they begin competition in the postseason. The game will also honor Trinity College Faculty for Faculty Appreciation night. The post-season will be an uphill battle, as the NESCAC is filled with top-ranked teams in the country. The team currently sits in eighth place in the NESCAC: the final spot to qualify for playoffs. The Bantams look to make a strong push to mimic their success of last year. They will rely on their strong chemistry and tight team bond to push each other in the remaining games.