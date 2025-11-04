Up Next: Winter Sports Prepare for 2025-26 Season

Ashley McDermott ’26

Executive Sports Editor

The winter athletic teams have returned for their 2025-26 season. The courts, the rink and the pool are all polished, frozen or filled for the incoming practices and games. Here is what to expect this season.

The basketball program comes back from an intense and successful previous season. Last year, the men’s team cleared NYU in the NCAA Division III final game, reigning as the men’s basketball champions within the division. This was their first ever NCAA championship win, with 64-60 as the final score. They told the Tripod, “We are looking forward to competing with championship level attitude and effort every day. Hopefully we can win games and have fun doing it. We encourage students to come out and support.” They will return to their home court Saturday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. The women’s team will play their first game at the Ray Oosting Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. after falling to NYU in the second round of the NCAA Championship last season. The women’s team commented, “The Trinity women’s basketball team is really looking forward to the season! In many ways it will be similar to last year since we’re returning with most of our roster, and we already have great chemistry with our new teammates. In other ways it will be a little different because the learning curve at the beginning of this season isn’t as steep now that we’re in year two with our coaches and know what to expect. The NESCAC is always a competitive conference, so we’ll have to be on the top of our game. We can’t wait for the challenge, and we’re so excited to see where the season takes us!”

Men and women’s hockey have skated back onto the Koeppel ice rink. The men’s team fell to Middlebury in the NESCAC quarterfinals. They return on Friday, Nov. 14 at Connecticut College in New London, CT. The women’s team left off in the NESCAC Quarterfinals after losing to Colby College, and will play at home on Friday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

The squash teams are back on the hardwood, and are taking advantage of the new courts that have been installed in the Scully Center. The men’s team wrapped last season with a loss to University of Pennsylvania in the CSA Semifinals. Their first match will take place at Williams College on Saturday, Nov. 15. The women’s team will pick up at Williams College that same day, after securing the 2025 CSA National Championship over Harvard last season. They told the Tripod, “The squash team is looking forward to an exciting season with five new players and a brand-new facility! We cannot wait to both celebrate and defend our national championship title in the upcoming months. Please join us to celebrate our second title on the 16th of November at the Scully Center!”

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are back in the pool. The men’s captains told the Tripod, “We are excited to get racing, we have a great roster this year. Looking forward to having some success this season!” The women’s captains said, “We’re building off the momentum from last season and have already been working hard in the pool. Hoping to take down some more team records and have the most fun this season, so stay tuned for results starting Nov. 15!” Both teams will travel to their first meet at Skidmore College on Nov. 15.

The wrestling team is also looking forward to a packed season. They hit the mats this Saturday at the Racich Rumble Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 8.



Track and field’s senior captain Caitlin Fitzgerald ’26 said to the Tripod, “We are super excited for these upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons of track and field! We have a great group of new talent to develop and a very hardworking group of upperclassmen. We’re looking forward to building a strong & fun team dynamic with everyone!” This season begins on Dec. 7 at Wesleyan University.