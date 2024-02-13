Annika Dyczkowski ’25

Sports Editor

Last Saturday, Feb. 10, was a memorable night for the seniors of Trinity Women’s Basketball. The team celebrated their graduating teammates on Senior Night vs. Tufts University, a school whose competition has been vigorous for the Bantams in past seasons.

Prior to this past weekend, the Bantams have gone 1-9 against the Jumbos in their last ten matchups. Trinity has a conference record of 3-13 against Tufts, including last Saturday’s impressive victory of 57-30. This NESCAC matchup marks the end of regular season play for both teams, leaving the Bantams at 8-2 in the conference heading into the NESCAC tournament.

The game was commemorated by recognizing the team’s two seniors, Reilly Campbell and Emma Wax. Both players are regular starters for the Bantams and have posted impressive stats for the 2023-24 season. Wax leads the team in assists and is second in points overall. Campbell, a two-year captain, leads the team in rebounds and points.

Trinity College Inside Sports: Beanpot Championship and Bantam Sports photo highlight Victory for Women’s Basketball on Senior Day Against Tufts, 57-30 Bantams and have posted impressive stats for the 2023-24 season. Wax leads the team in assists and is second in points overall. Campbell, a two-year captain, leads the team in rebounds and points.

On such a special day, Campbell describes how her teammates kept the energy. “The team did an awesome job hyping us up.” She credits the importance of team culture, saying how “it felt so nice that there’s a day to celebrate not only the seniors but everything we’ve accomplished. The way we celebrate each other is very special.” Wax expresses a similar sentiment about team culture, stating that “it was very wholesome, the team was very happy for us, but we were all celebrating each other.”

In terms of game performance, the seniors could not be happier with the outcome. “What made it special is how well we played,” Wax denotes. “It’s hard to be worried about all the things that go into senior day and play that well.” Campbell notes their tough rivalry with Tufts, saying “we were also just trying to focus on the game, and we saw the hard work pay off.”

On Saturday, Campbell scored her 1000th point as a Bantam after only competing with the group for two and a half years. She laughs describing the moment, “after halftime, I scored and the crowd was so loud and I didn’t know why, Emma told me on the court ‘That’s 1000!’”

This weekend, Saturday Feb. 17, the Bantams will host Colby College in the first round of the NESCAC Playoffs. Campbell highlights the importance of keeping the momentum going into this weekend, saying “we just need to keep playing defense the way we have, keeping our chemistry on the court is so important.

Wax emphasizes the mental component of the game looking to the weekend. “There’s only one more that’s guaranteed and it’s Saturday.” She continues, “what’s most important is to stay locked in and enjoy every moment I get with my teammates.”

Trinity Women’s Basketball will host the Colby College Mules this Saturday, Feb. 17 to tip off the conference playoffs, so show up to cheer on your Bantams!