Film Review: “Midas” by Hartford Film Company

Hannah Smith ’26

A&E Editor

On Sept. 13, 2024, TJ Noel-Sullivan’s feature debut, “Midas” will come to Cinestudio. “Midas” revolves around a charismatic college-dropout who finds himself a comfortable job at an insurance agency in the center of Hartford. Things go awry when he recruits his lifelong friends to aid in his scheme to commit insurance fraud. Along the way, far more sinister crimes come to light that make them question their morals and their responsibility to one another.

This modern take on the classic heist thriller is a truly fun watch riddled with recognizable Hartford spots, from Dunkin’ Park to Bro’s Dough. We are introduced to the main character, Ricky, wearing a Kemba Walker jersey from his days at UConn. Ricky and his family are a working class, low-income household. He is the eldest son of a single mother who is constantly draining herself, preparing meals to deliver across the city so that she can provide for her family while suffering through cancer treatment. Ricky’s closest friends, Sunita and Victor, are typical college graduates drowning in student debt, but nothing will ever get in the way of their friendship, for better or for worse. Despite the countless obstacles, the family Ricky has built is filled with boundless love and delicious home cooked meals, representing the close-knit Hartford community that is so heavily emphasized in “Midas.”

ANoyd as Food Delivery Customer and Laquan Copeland as Ricky Pryce

“Midas” blends familiar themes from “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Office Space,” “National Treasure” and “Focus” while maintaining the comfortable feeling viewers expect from a local indie. Ricky has that Danny Ocean charm, Sunita maintains control as the Rusty Ryan character, and Victor handles the rest, whether that be Livingston Dell’s expert hacking skills or the Malloy brothers’ perfectly executed distractions, he’s ready to go.

In places, the story can feel redundant and cliché. I often found myself looking for more exposition and context surrounding secondary characters like Sunita and Victor since the plot focused so heavily on Ricky and his family. While there are certainly portions of “Midas” that would have benefited from a larger production team and a more substantial budget, this film is an impressive independent film that will leave you feeling satisfied as you exit the theater.

Don’t miss “Midas” playing at Cinestudio on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14! Writer and director TJ Noel-Sullivan will be available after Friday’s screening for a director talkback. Be sure to stop by and enjoy this love letter to Hartford.