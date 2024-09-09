Palestinian Display Vandalized, Palestinian Student Harassed for Wearing Keffiyeh

By Lily Mellitz ’26

Executive Features Editor

On Aug. 27, 2024, a Palestinian student wearing a keffiyeh—a traditional Palestinian scarf and symbol of identity—was verbally harassed on campus by a parent. The incident, recorded and shared on the Trinity Students & Faculty for Justice in Palestine social media page, shows the parent telling the student to “stick your cigarette up your ass” before walking away. The post also claims that the parent accused the student of antisemitism for wearing the keffiyeh and used derogatory terms such as “filthy” and “dirty” to describe the student.

Just days later, on Aug. 29, a Palestinian liberation display that was pre-approved by administration was vandalized on the Gates Quad. Inviting viewers to admire the artwork and read the signs, literature and demands, the display intended to “remember the Trinity 2024 Spring Encampment” and show solidarity with global encampments advocating for “divestment from war and an end to the ongoing genocide and occupation of Palestine,” as written on the display’s posters. It was vandalized within 48 hours of its establishment.

The incident was filmed and shared on Trinity Students & Faculty for Justice in Palestine’s Instagram page, where it gained significant attention. The footage captured a group of male students tearing down posters before fleeing. The post also described an earlier confrontation between the display’s organizers and a group of first-years who questioned their affiliations and expressed discomfort with the Palestine-related signs on campus.

Reactions on social media were swift, with students expressing outrage. On the anonymous social messaging app Yik Yak, peers labeled the vandals “losers” and “freaks” and “a fucking embarrassment.” Similarly, commenters on the group’s Instagram called on the administration and President Joanne Berger-Sweeny to take accountability and decisive action.

In a campus-wide email sent on Aug. 21, 2024, Vice President for Student Success Joe DiChristina and Dean Robert Lukaskiewicz condemned the vandalism and “verbally abusive tirade by a visitor” as “unacceptable” behavior. The emailed affirmed that no one at Trinity should face harassment based on their identity or beliefs, while also underscoring the importance of free speech. The email noted that while freedom of speech is valued and community member’s viewpoints should not be suppressed, civil discourse and the ability to accommodate disagreements with good judgment and respectful interactions must be maintained. It also called for increased respect within the community and encouraged students to review key sections of the Student Handbook, including the Social Code, Integrity Contract and Posting Regulations. The email concluded by highlighting the availability of the Campus Climate Incident Response Team for reporting concerns or harassment and immediate assistance accessible through Campus Safety.

The Tripod reached out for further comments from DiChristina, Lukaskiewicz and Pamela Whitley, Assistant Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Compliance. In a joint statement, they emphasized that every student deserves respect and reiterated the need for every member of the community, including visitors, to act respectfully. “We are sorry that members of [the] student community were subjected to the behaviors described in the email we sent on Saturday,” they wrote, confirming that the students involved have been kept informed throughout the ongoing investigations.

The administrators also assured that the individuals responsible for the incidents have been identified and will be held accountable according to Trinity’s policies. Referencing the Student Handbook, they highlighted guidelines on demonstrations and further emphasized the Policy on Nondiscrimination, which provides clear expectations for behavior and applies to all members of the community, including visitors. “We met with many student groups over the past year and will continue to be open to working with student groups,” they stated. “That’s the benefit of being a true community—we know each other.”

In addressing the broader issue of balancing free speech with student protection, the administrators acknowledged the challenges posed by the current political climate. “This is a complicated time in the world right now, fueled by many things such as outrage culture and political rhetoric that we see in the media. We firmly believe that important skills for Trinity students to learn are: how to question what you see and hear, to analyze critically information provided, to articulate personal points of views, and to debate eloquently and effectively,” they stated. “At a time when politics and world events are colliding, it’s more important than ever.”

The administrators also emphasized the importance of community engagement, inviting faculty, staff and students to participate in modeling a community that can debate and challenge one another without the risk of harm or harassment. Upcoming election-related activities, including TrinVotes, will further encourage civic participation. Furthermore, they reminded students that the Campus Climate Incident Report form is available for reporting harassment or acts of discrimination. Community members can also reach out to the offices of Student and Community Life or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with any concerns.