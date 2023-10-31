Ask a Twenty-Something: What to do about a GF from Home?

Virginia Peaches ’26

Twenty-Something

Question: “I came into college with a girlfriend, but I feel like it’s time to breakup with her and I’m not sure how”

Dear Reader,

First off, this situation applies to anyone who came into freshman year with a romantic partner from high school no matter your sexuality. With that said, coming into college in a relationship is never the best idea. It doesn’t allow you to allow you to meet new people or fully be present in this vital part of your personal development. Of course, there are exceptions to this but for the most part, when you’re out on a Saturday night you are left wishing that they were with you or you’re wondering what they’re doing. Or maybe, you’ve developed a freshman year crush that you want to entertain but don’t want to be disrespectful to your current relationship. If you find yourself in this situation, here’s what you do. You MUST talk to them, but make sure the conversation occurs when you are both sober. A drunk break up is never ideal. While this conversation might be difficult, you must be 100% completely honest with them, this means no leading on or talking about “maybe over Christmas break”. If you’re having trouble figuring out what to say, Dressing for the role you want here’s a script: “Hey, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking recently and I think it’s best if we go our separate ways and go from there. After the conversation, you must follow the no contact rule. This means no sliding up on stories, no commenting or liking, and obviously no texting or calling (especially when you’re drunk in the AD basement). And don’t “flex” your new love interests on social media if you want to stay on good terms.

While this breakup may seem harder than it is, you can do it and you’ll get through it. Just make sure you are respectful and kind. And PLEASE don’t cheat on them, just be honest and break up.

Enjoy the single life and I’ll talk to you in the spring,

A Twenty-Something Year Old