Trinity College Struck With Dancing Plague After Release of “Fight Song (Rachel’s Version)”

Savannah Brooks ’26

Editor-in-Chief

On Friday, Oct. 31, Trinity students were struck with a mysterious dancing plague, the likes of which not seen since 1581, when someone queued up “Fight Song (Rachel’s Version)” by Rachel Platten ’03. The song was released on Sept. 26, but nobody realized until a mysterious alumnus who only identified himself as “Q” played the song at Mather 50 times after “Dance Monkey” played five times.

When the song started playing the second time, one student in a full suit suddenly began breakdancing in the line for the grill station. Everyone around him shortly began dancing after that, with two students breaking into an elaborate ballroom routine. The mayhem, which occurred at lunch rush, peaked at about 100 students, with Mather employees staring bewildered, seemingly unaffected by the plague.

The dancing ended at 5 p.m. after the song stopped playing and was once again replaced by “Dance Monkey.” Paramedics did not arrive at the scene because nobody GAF enough to actually look for help. One student collapsed and was trampled when the dinner rush for mainline began.

The Tripod spoke to a student exiting from Mather at the peak of the plague who had headphones on. When asked about the plague, the student told the Tripod, “There was dancing? I just saw that the main line only had bratwurst, so I left. There weren’t even any dinner rolls. You should write an article about that.” After the student gave the Tripod a few more lukewarm editorial ideas, he went to the Bistro to get a pesto caprese sandwich.

Platten did not respond to requests for comment.