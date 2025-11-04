President Lugo To Be Pledgemaster at St. Anthony Hall

Alex Gervais ’28

Exec. Sendy

In a letter to the Trinity community on Monday, Nov. 3, President Daniel Lugo announced that he would be taking on the role of pledgemaster at the soon-to-be reopened St. Anthony Hall. This comes after the school announced that the co-ed fraternity would be run by administration after its reopening, taking a five member pledge class made up of only students with a 4.0 or better GPA. The fraternity has been banned on campus since 2023, when an investigation found Trinity’s chapter had engaged in hazing.

In his statement, Lugo said: “I’m excited and enthused to be the newest pledgemaster at the Hall. Me and Bods [Mike Bodnarick] will be putting our pledges through hell this semester. Only five may pose a problem for logistics, but I think we can make it work.” Mike Bodnarick, director of SLE, released his own statement saying that he’s “overjoyed to oversee the pledging process.” He also complimented President Lugo’s active role in Greek Life on campus: “Never before have we seen a president so invested in actually understanding Trinity’s Greek Life. I’m so happy that Luges [President Lugo] will be getting in there and really getting his hands dirty.”

Lugo will apparently be splitting time between the President’s House and Ogilby, where members of the Hall live. Administration sees this as a chance to truly connect with Greek Life on campus. There’s no word yet on if the Hall’s private dining service will be returning, although Tripod sources reported seeing Lugo carrying pots and pans from the President’s House to Ogilby at 1 a.m. last Tuesday.

There is no word at this time on who will be the Hall’s newest president, although former Trinity President James F. Jones has apparently been in talks to run the fraternity. “I can neither confirm nor deny that President Jones is involved in the process,” said President Lugo. “All I can tell you is that the guy sure knows how to have fun.”