What Your Shower Soundtrack Says About You

Angelica Gajewski ’26

Executive Bits & Pieces Editor

In our last edition, Bits and Pieces blessed you with “What Your Shower Shoe of Choice Says About You.” I was told that this piece was a favorite for some, a magnum opus if you will. I think that says a lot about where my strengths really lie, and since I exist solely to serve the interests of BP readers and my editor-in-chief, who I think just likes reading about foot-adjacent topics, I have devised another analysis of shower culture. This time, it’s less about what you wear and more about what you listen to in these communal, asbestos-littered pods of steam. Lather up, slip on your shower shoes (or not), and let’s see who you truly are.

Chart-Toppers

Top majors: Political Science, Anthropology, Urban Studies

This week, you’ve probably been playing “The Life of a Showgirl” in full and “Daisies.” You’ve got a matching pajama set, divinely scented products that somehow cut through that communal shower smell, and a bedtime of 10 p.m. Your Instagram is just casual enough, babies love you, bad vibes fear you and your roommate’s mom hopes you rub off on them. The world is your oyster, and you know it; sing those songs you got off TikTok edits proudly.

R&B

Top majors: Psychology, Biology, Language and Cultural Studies

You have a date tonight. Or, you haven’t had a date coming up for years. There is no in between, but either way, you’re self-aware, a high achiever and grounded. You take the longest showers of all music listeners and are able to get through your designated shower playlist a minimum of two times. While you seem well-adjusted, you need to work on your sustainability efforts by saving some water and limiting your overconsumerism.

Audiobook or Video Essay

Top majors: English, Economics, History, WGS

You’ve maximized the potential of the shower. Hustle culture is your religion; sleep trackers, fitness trackers and Moodle have become your gods. The people around you think you need to see someone, but unless you can optimize that too, you’ll stick with nights out at The Tap as your self-care. Your professors think you’re superhuman, but peers in your major find you insufferable, not because you want to be, but because what else is there to talk about other than how absolutely optimized you are? You work hard, play hard and shower inquisitively … let’s try making that counseling appointment, okay?

No Music

Top majors: Philosophy, Mathematics, Film, someone’s visiting significant other Central to journalistic integrity is disclosing one’s biases. I shower with no music. If you do too, you’re probably so lazy it’s never even crossed your mind to buy, charge and carry a speaker into the shower with you. You probably saw this piece and thought, “People really do that?” and that makes you deeply unsettling to some. You probably know this, have accepted it and maybe have chosen to write for the most unsettling section of the Trinity Tripod. You’re painfully self-aware or simply experienced in how upsetting it is to be forced to listen to music while on a communal toilet at 2 a.m.