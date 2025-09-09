Beyond the Posters: A Student’s Guide to Clubs at Trinity That Are Actually Active

Lily Mellitz ’26

Executive Features Editor

If you’re a Trinity student, chances are you’ve walked past a dozen flyers, joined five GroupMe’s you’ll never open, and wandered through the Engagement/Club/Activities Fair asking yourself what it’s actually called while wondering which groups are real and which ones will wither and die by October. To save you from wasting time on ghost clubs, here’s a guide to student organizations that are actually active and have an established reputation on campus.

Performing Arts:

A Cappella Groups: We’ve got The Accidentals (all-male), The Pipes (co-ed), The Quirks (all-female) and The Trinitones (all-female). They’re audition-based, draw big crowds, and competitive. But if you get in, you’re joining a tight-knit community with serious performance cred (Rachel Platten ‘03 of “Fight Song” was a Trinitone).

Ballroom Dance Team: No partner, no experience? No problem. Ballroom brings in professional instructors to teach everything from waltz to salsa, and members often get the chance to travel to competitions. It’s fun, social, and you actually learn how to dance instead of just awkwardly swaying at weddings.

Elemental Movement Dance Crew: If hip-hop, jazz funk, or commercial dance is more your style, Elemental Movement is the place. It’s audition-based and high-energy, with student showcases that feel more like concerts than recitals.

Trinity College Dance Company: For anyone with a background in ballet, contemporary, or lyrical, Dance Company offers a space to perform and choreograph polished pieces. Auditions are required and the commitment is real, but the results are beautiful.

Creative and Artsy:

The Vernacular: Trinity’s student-led literary magazine publishes each semester and features poetry, fiction, nonfiction, scripts and more. Getting published means your work lives both online and in print, which is pretty cool if you like seeing your name in actual ink.

Nest Artists: If visual art is your thing, Nest Artists host TrinGala (think Met Gala but without the price tag) with an art contest, live performances and a new theme every year. It’s one of the most creative events on campus, and the group is a great outlet for student artists.

Crochet and Knit Club: Warm, friendly and low-stress, Crochet and Knit is perfect if you want to pick up a new skill or just hang out while making something cozy. Bonus: it counts toward your wellness credit.

Bantam Book Club: Addicted to GoodReads or StoryGraph? Bantam Book Club meets monthly to discuss a chosen book. It’s laid-back, thoughtful and a nice excuse to make time for reading something other than your classwork.

Cultural and Identity-Based:

Some of the most vibrant communities at Trinity live in our cultural organizations, and they throw some of the biggest events of the year. Highlights include the South Asian Student Association’s Diwali celebration, the Asian American Student Association’s Lunar New Year festival, the Caribbean Student Association’s annual Fashion Show, EROS (Encouraging Respect of Sexualities)’s Amateur Drag Show and the Men of Color Alliance’s Women’s Appreciation Dinner. Other active groups include Imani Black Student Union, La Voz Latina, Women of Color Coalition, the Trinity African Student Association and many more. These organizations are known for great events with great food, and for being strong pillars of community and support for students of color.

Academic & Professional:

Model United Nations: If debating global issues is your idea of fun, Model UN is a great fit. Students research countries, role-play as delegates and attend conferences to collaborate on solutions to international challenges.

Computer Science Club: Open to everyone from CS majors to total beginners, this club hosts workshops, hackathons and networking events where members can work on projects, share skills and connect with alumni and industry professionals in tech-related fields.

Pre-Law Society: Thinking about law school or just like arguing with your parents? Pre-Law Society brings in guest speakers, offers LSAT prep and shares scholarship resources. It’s a smart way to explore whether the legal field might be for you.

Activism and Service:

Trinity Homelessness Project: These members work with Hartford nonprofits on housing insecurity issues. Expect volunteer opportunities, donation drives and conversations about the deeper causes of homelessness.

Students Against Mass Incarceration (SAMI): SAMI raises awareness about the U.S. prison system and advocates for criminal justice reform through guest speakers, film screenings and educational events.

Trinity Environmental and Climate Justice Club (TEACJ): TEACJ connects global issues like climate change to local initiatives on campus and in Hartford through projects such as campus clean-ups, sustainability campaigns and advocacy for renewable energy.

Religion & Faith:

FAITH (Faith-Inspired Students at Trinity): An interdenominational Christian fellowship that offers Bible studies, worship nights and service projects. It’s a welcoming space to grow in faith and community.

Trinity Hillel: Hillel hosts Shabbat dinners, holiday programming and cultural events. Open to all, Hillel fosters a welcoming space to explore Jewish identity and tradition.

Muslim Student Association (MSA): MSA provides prayer gatherings, holiday celebrations and interfaith programs. It’s both a spiritual and social community for Muslim students and allies.

If you’re interested in exploring these groups, the BantamLink website has a full list of student organizations. You can also reach out to Student Leadership and Engagement (SLE) with any questions, or check your Outlook inbox for the Trinity Trinity emails. Most clubs are also active on Instagram, which is a great way to stay updated on events and opportunities, and flyers around campus are a reliable way to keep in the loop. And if none of these groups speak to you, there’s always the Tripod (totally unbiased recommendation, of course).