Office of Multicultural Affairs Hosts Mixer for Alumni and Students To Connect

Sara Zahoor ’26

Features Editor

During the 2025 Fall Weekend, the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) hosted an alumni-student social mixer in the Admissions Office, bringing together generations of Trinity College students to celebrate shared experiences and stories.

OMA plays a vital role in fostering an inclusive and welcoming campus community at Trinity College. Through educational programming that celebrates the diverse diasporas and cultural identities represented on campus, OMA encourages dialogue, understanding and connection among students. By promoting engagement across cultural lines and supporting students of all backgrounds, OMA aims to ensure that every member of the Trinity community feels seen, supported and valued.

Among the guests was a current professor of the American studies department, Channon S. Miller ‘11, who returned to her alma mater not only as a scholar but also as a mentor to the next generation of students.

At the event, she reflected on her own journey after graduation. “Stepping into post-graduate life can be challenging,” she shared, “but Trinity has an amazing network. I would definitely utilize that to your full extent while you can.” Her words resonated with students who are navigating similar transitions, offering both reassurance and practical guidance. After moving to California shortly after completing her undergraduate degree, Miller ultimately returned to Hartford—a full-circle moment that explains the pull to come home.

Among the students who attended the mixer was Thanusaa Uthrian ‘29 from Malaysia, who described the event as both inspiring and grounding. “It’s easy to get caught up in classes and campus life,” she said, “but hearing from alumni like Professor Miller reminds you that your experiences here are building towards something bigger.” For Uthrian , connecting with alumni who have navigated similar challenges offered not just career insight, but also reassurance about the uncertainties of post-graduate life.

Uthrian explained that talking with Miller encouraged her to think more intentionally about how to use Trinity’s network and resources. “She talked about how valuable it is to stay connected,” Uthrian said. “That really stuck with me. It made me realize that support doesn’t end when you graduate; it continues through people who’ve been in your shoes.” Like many students in attendance, Uthrian left the event feeling more confident about the road ahead, grateful for an evening that turned professional networking into genuine community building.

As a professor at Trinity, Miller finds herself working alongside some of the very faculty who once taught her. “It’s a super cool experience,” she said with a smile, “to go from being a student in their classrooms to being their colleague; it’s something I’m really grateful for.” Professor Miller also expressed how glad she was that the mixer took place, emphasizing the importance of spaces where students and alumni can connect across generations. She noted that events like this strengthen the sense of community at Trinity and allow current students to explore what’s possible after graduation. For her, being part of a gathering that bridges past and present experiences reminded her of the support and solidarity that she deems central to the Trinity community.