Along The Long Walk — April 16, 2024

Mica Song ’26, any pronouns
1: “I do think that Trinity is probably doing
the best that it can for an institution in terms of queer people. I haven’t felt unsafe as a queer person myself, you know, they do a solid job… We have the QRC [and] I found my own group of queer people on campus. I think that’s probably the biggest one which is not something that Trinity is actively trying to do, but, I think it really
helps that there are other queer people around me.”
2: “I do think that Trinity… they have the
events but there could be more education… I do think it’s difficult to do that when [students] don’t care… they have the events, are people gonna go to them? No. Can you make them? No.”
Cecelia Morello ’24, she/her
1: “I think in some ways it is because we do have a lot of programming that is aimed towards making it a more safe space, but I think anywhere it could always use a little bit more attention, especially in terms of encouraging the campus community to be more accepting.”
2: “Putting more effort into making them more present on campus, through funding.”
Jorge Espinoza-Gonzalez ’26, he/him
1: “I think that for the most part Trin does a good job of creating queer spaces, but sometimes it is under the radar. I do think that more publicity and exposure would be better. Having more events and spreading the message through posters, social media posts or emails would get the word out that there are queer spaces available.”
Hannah Chukwu ’26, she/her
1: “There might be enough LGBTQ+ spaces on campus, but it is not seen or advertised.”
2: “More voices on social media for queer students would be great. Posts about events get lost on Trinity’s Instagram; you would only see it if you specifically follow the QRC page.”
Ellie Gordon ’26, she/her
1: “I do think that Trinity has a very safe space for LGBTQ students. I feel that students who are out are out and loud, I never felt uncomfortable mentioning it. In class everyone is free to share their own experiences, but I would say the Trinity community could improve upon the advertising of specific queer resource events.”
2: “We should do one big event each year to raise money for these resources, like other clubs have annual programs. Something like a fashion show, just something really big each year would do a lot to create an even safer space.”
Kijari Boyd ’26, she/they
1: “I think last year with the flag issue there was a lot of deflecting that made it an unsafe space for all queer people at the school because of one other issue, and I think just their response to that incident wasn’t necessarily something that most queer people and LGBTQ+ people weren’t like ‘Yay Trinity!’ for. I think just the QRC itself is a great space for queer individuals but that’s just one space… just understanding the backgrounds and experiences
that most Trinity students come from — it’s not a community that I think most outwardly queer people would deem a safe space.”
2: “Something we lack is queer staff and admin. Obviously, if you see that representation in your staff that also creates in your mind a safe space where you could feel like ‘Oh I can go to these teachers’ or ‘The admin trusts queer people to be a part of the school community so I can be here and feel accepted.’”
Abigail Maiello ’27, she/her
1: “I wish there were more resources for queer people here… they say there are a lot when you’re applying and then they’re kind of tucked away when you actually get here and not fully advertised.”
2: “More advertising, more general awareness of the queer population on campus, for the queer population on campus.”
Toby L’esperance ’24, he/him
1: “I think that it’s relatively safe but not as safe as it could be. This is something that I do actually think about a decent amount because my moms and my brothers are all gay. And I have to think about what their experience here would be, and I don’t know if they’d be that comfortable here… I don’t think they’d be attacked but I think there’s a culture of a lot of microaggressions and being okay with things that you shouldn’t be. Certainly better than some places but let’s aspire to be better.”
2: “I feel like it’s the culture of the students, but I guess if you’re gonna fix it from the top down… I don’t know, that’s really tough because I don’t feel like the administration is the problem, I feel like the student body is the problem… It’s apathy.”
Jia Kumar ’26, she/her
1: “I am straight and cis-gender so my perspective on this is pretty limited but I have friends who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. I’m from a very liberal area in Massachusetts, but I do think Trinity is a little better in the sense that a lot of LGBTQ people are integrated, rather than it being a separate bubble, like my high school. I do still think there are homophobic or transphobic things people will say on YikYak because you can hide behind a screen and an anonymous identity. There’s always going to be people like that. But I do also think there are a lot of good spaces like the QRC.”
2: “I think most of the student population is pretty accepting but there is a small subset of students who are not, and that subset is going to be very hard to regulate. I remember people were against the QRC Chalk the Long Walk event. I think talking to and getting the perspectives of more LGBTQ+ students since I remember Trinity was ranked 5/5 for LGBTQ inclusion, but I heard a bunch of LGBTQ+ students saying ‘That’s not true at all’ so definitely taking feedback from them and incorporating it but also being more protective and encouraging other students to be upstanders.”
