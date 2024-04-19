Along The Long Walk — April 16, 2024

Jia Kumar ’26, she/her

1: “I am straight and cis-gender so my perspective on this is pretty limited but I have friends who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. I’m from a very liberal area in Massachusetts, but I do think Trinity is a little better in the sense that a lot of LGBTQ people are integrated, rather than it being a separate bubble, like my high school. I do still think there are homophobic or transphobic things people will say on YikYak because you can hide behind a screen and an anonymous identity. There’s always going to be people like that. But I do also think there are a lot of good spaces like the QRC.”

2: “I think most of the student population is pretty accepting but there is a small subset of students who are not, and that subset is going to be very hard to regulate. I remember people were against the QRC Chalk the Long Walk event. I think talking to and getting the perspectives of more LGBTQ+ students since I remember Trinity was ranked 5/5 for LGBTQ inclusion, but I heard a bunch of LGBTQ+ students saying ‘That’s not true at all’ so definitely taking feedback from them and incorporating it but also being more protective and encouraging other students to be upstanders.”