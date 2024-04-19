Harvard Model UN Recognizes Trinity Model United Nations’ Diplomatic Achievements

By Hermeline Berteloot ’27

Contributing Writer

The Trinity Model United Nations Club showcased diplomatic excellence at the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) Conference earlier this semester, held from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Among the event’s highlights was the notable achievement of one of Trinity’s delegates, who received the Diplomatic Commendation Award.

Attended by delegates from top educational institutions worldwide, the HMUN Conference is renowned for its rigorous simulation of international diplomacy. Trinity Model United Nations Club delegates Juan Rayo Romero ‘27, Charlotte DeSimone ‘27, Cate Griffin ‘27, Alexandra Torres ‘26, Peter Thomas Johnston ‘26, Yoann Beuve ’27 and Tushna Elavia ‘26; all represented Iraq in their respective committees, in which they all debated on different topics.

DeSimone represented the delegation of Iraq in the Social Humanitarian and Cultural Committee (SOCHUM) on the issue of reproductive rights in vulnerable settings. By sponsoring a resolution called “H.E.R Culture,” promoting reproductive rights in religious, tribal, and nomadic communities on a sovereign-based national scale, Charlotte earned the Diplomatic Commendation Award, an award given to a delegate with noteworthy debating skills.

“I would be lying if I said this conference was easy. It was a challenging and stressful experience for everyone. Still, the international friendships and unique learning [experience] we got from it made it extremely worth it,” said Torres, President of the Trinity Model United Nations club. “This was a big step for our MUN club, and I am so proud of every one of our delegates.”

In 2019, the Trinity Model UN club suspended its activities due to the pandemic. HMUN became the first conference attended since the club’s hiatus, led by its new executive board. The HMUN’s most recent activities include a trip to New York University, where Torres received an award for Outstanding Delegate while representing China in the UN Security Council.

Model United Nations, also known as Model UN or MUN, is an educational simulation and/or academic activity in which students can learn about diplomacy, international relations, and the United Nations. Each member will acquire skills in debate and public speaking and learn procedures and regulations used by the UN organization through meetings and conference participation. Students are given the opportunity to attend national conferences held throughout the year.

Press Contact:

Hermeline Berteloot

Public Relations Executive

trinmun@trincoll.edu

Trinity Model United Nations on Instagram @trin_mun