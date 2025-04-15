BSU Shuts Down the Weekend with “Black Out”

Ini-Oluwa Adegbayi ‘28

Contributing Writer

“Black Out ’25,” hosted by Black Student Union on April 11, 2025 at CAD Luxury Venue, East Windsor CT, was epic, electric, and eye-opening. “Black Out is an annual event dedicated to celebrating Black joy and community. Each year, our e-board selects a theme that sets the tone for the night, and this year’s theme was ‘Diamonds and Decadence.’ The theme evoked luxury, glamor and a true sense of celebration. By combining the elegance of diamonds with the richness of decadence, we were able to create a visually stunning atmosphere, explore creative decor and encourage guests to dress up and fully embrace a lavish, high-end experience,” Co-President of BSU, Sharai Davis, shared.

It was a memorable evening and captivating event that brought students from all corners of the campus to enjoy a night of celebration and joy. The event was not just a party, but a powerful testament to the strength of the Black community at Trinity. With its vibrant music, stunning decorations and soul food, “Black Out” provided a space for all students, including Black students, to come together, celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of some outstanding individuals all while enjoying each other’s company. With its theme centered around community, connection and recognition, “Black Out” embodied a sense of pride, togetherness and empowerment, making it an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

“[….it is a cherished tradition – a celebration of the incredible talent, resilience and contributions of students of color within the Trinity College community,]” Davis said. From the opening speech to the final song played, every part of the evening reinforced the importance of creating a space where students can connect, support one another and celebrate their shared experiences. The recognition of outstanding individuals served as a reminder of the incredible contributions made by students and faculty, further strengthening the sense of pride and belonging within the community.

Black Out ‘25 began with a warm welcome from the Black Student Union E-board, setting the tone for an event focused on connection and celebration. The room was filled with guests from different grade levels and backgrounds, engaging in conversation and making new connections. A sense of community was visible throughout the night, as the event not only allowed students to let loose but also encouraged them to reflect on the strength of their shared identity. The room buzzed with the excitement of students reuniting with old friends and meeting new ones, all while enjoying the collective energy of the event.

One of the main highlights was the music and dancing. The DJ was intentional in curating a mix of songs from genres such as R&B, Hip-Hop, 2000s, Afrobeats and Hispanic music, that kept everyone on their feet. Another highlight was the food and drinks. Guests were provided with a wide variety of meals ranging from chicken to collard greens – ensuring there were options for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions.

“My favorite moment was definitely when everyone came together on the dance floor,” said Davis. “Seeing everyone dancing so joyfully brought the biggest smile to my face. It was such a beautiful and uplifting moment. Dancing with all of my friends, surrounded by so much energy and happiness, was truly unforgettable. And having such a great DJ really took it up a notch!”

From classic throwback hits to today’s most popular tracks, the music was diverse and catered to all tastes, creating an inclusive environment where everyone felt invited to dance and enjoy the moment. The dance floor quickly filled up, and guests could be seen enjoying themselves and trying out the very dance moves that brought them joy. The upbeat vibe lasted throughout the evening, with people dancing together in groups, laughing and sharing memories that will last a lifetime. The energy in the room was contagious, making it clear that the event had succeeded in creating a space for both celebration and connection.

Amid the celebration, a special moment during the evening was dedicated to recognizing individuals who made significant contributions to the campus and the Black community, particularly in their grade levels. The honorees included, Ini-Oluwa Adegbayi ’28, Patrick Manswell ’27, Aleem Ogunsanya ’26 and lastly, “Mr. & Ms. Blackout” awarded to Tiara Ogunsanya ’25 and Daniel Pina ’25. The recognition ceremony was met with cheers and applause, as these remarkable individuals were celebrated not only for their academic and professional achievements but for their dedication to uplifting others. This part of the event served as a reminder of the powerful and tangible impact each person can have on their community, and how important it is to recognize and honor those who make a difference in the Trinity community.

The Black Student Union’s “Black Out” event was a powerful display of what it means to come together as a community, and Davis spoke to that sentiment when she reflected on the event’s importance. “Black Out is a cherished tradition – a celebration of the incredible talent, resilience, and contributions of students of color within the Trinity College community,” she expressed. “This event holds a special place in our hearts as it provides a rare and meaningful opportunity for students to come together, honor one another and connect in a celebratory social setting. As one of the most widely attended and anticipated events of the year, Black Out fosters joy, camaraderie, and a powerful sense of community among students of color. It is a moment to pause, reflect. and celebrate all that unites us.”

The Black Out event was an extraordinary success, bringing students together in a celebration of culture, unity, and recognition. As the night drew to a close, attendees left the event with full hearts, reflecting on the importance of community and the bonds that tie them together.

It was clear that the night's impact went beyond just the fun and entertainment – it was a reminder of the power of community and the collective strength of those who stand together in solidarity. For those who missed out on "Black Out," the Black Student Union encourages you to stay connected and get involved in future events. The BSU continues to provide opportunities for students to come together, celebrate their culture and engage in meaningful conversations. "Nothing would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of all 13 of our e- board members currently on campus. Throughout the planning process, everyone had their own designated tasks, and their ability to execute them so effectively is what made the event such a success," Davis reflected.

designated tasks, and their ability to execute them so effectively is what made the event such a success,” Davis reflected.

For those who missed out on "Black Out," the Black Student Union encourages everyone to stay connected on their Instagram account: "@imanibsu" and get involved in future events.


